How to complete Woola-man’s Best Friend in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can take on lots of challenges and additional missions during their time in-game. Some of these missions can help players unlock special rewards, such as bonus characters, collectibles, and even ships. Woola-man's Best Friend will allow players to unlock a special character.

How players can complete Woola-man's Best Friend in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players can complete challenges and side-quests as they see fit in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This means that they can play through the game and return in Free Play mode if they missed something, or just want to come back later. Therefore, there's no reason to feel like they are missing out. Once players are ready, they can complete Woola-man's Best Friend at their leisure.

The first step for completing Woola-man's Best Friend

To get started with this side-mission, players will want to be on Episode IV: A New Hope. Once they are there, they will be able to find a place called the Giant Temple, which is located on Yavin 4. Players will want to talk to a droid named G8-R3, who will be present there. This way, they will be able to start the quest Woola-man's Best friend, which sees players completing a task for G8-R3.

Completing the task at hand for G8-R3

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can speak with different individuals in the area to get a better handle on where the specific Rebel they need to talk to is located (Image via Warner Brothers)

When players encounter G8-R3, they will be given the task of locating another Rebel. Players will need to work through this area by talking to anyone who has a green thought bubble above them. After talking to these individuals, players will be steered in the right direction to locate the Rebel in question. They will know that they are in the right place when they see a Rebel who is holding a banana.

Completing the quest

Once players have spoken to the Rebel, they will be able to complete the quest Woola-man's Best Friend. Doing so will unlock G8-R3 for the player in the character selection menu. However, in order to fully access them, players will need to pay with in-game currency to be able to unlock them after completing this quest. Once players do that, they will be able to play as G8-R3 any time in Free Play.

Edited by Mayank Shete