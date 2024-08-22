The Yellow Loong questline is easily one of the most elaborate optional quests in Black Myth Wukong. While the objectives of the quest are quite straightforward - find three legendary Loongs (Dragons) across the entire game, and defeat them. However, finding these Dragons without any hint of their potential location or whereabouts is admittedly quite challenging.

Additionally, completing this questline is somewhat mandatory if you want to get all the Transformation Spells and also, reach the true ending of Black Myth Wukong. Thankfully, the three legendary Loongs can be found within the first few chapters of the game, with the very first one housed within the Black Wind Mountain.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete the Yellow Loong questline in Black Myth Wukong.

How to start the Yellow Loong questline in Black Myth Wukong?

The Yellow Loong questline starts automatically in Black Myth Wukong's first chapter - the Black Wind Mountain. After you defeat the first main story boss - Lingxuzi, you will reach the Snake Trail Shrine. This is where you will meet an Old Man NPC, who will bless your Healing Gourd, allowing it to absorb the Spirits of the enemies you have fallen in combat.

The Yellow Loong (Image via GameScience)

This sequence is what marks the initiation of the Loong questline. After that, you will next meet the Old Man NPC near the Cellar Keeper's Shrine. The NPC will tell you about a Loong King, whose scales remain hidden within the sands. You have to find the Loong Scales, which will allow you to reach the three hidden Dragons.

Where to find the Loong Scales in Black Myth Wukong?

After talking to the Old Man, your next objective is to find the Loong Scales key item. Thankfully, the Loong Scales are found within Chapter 2 - the Yellow Wind Ridge. Simply head to the Valley of Despair Keeper's Shrine and then to the arena where you fought the First Rat Prince boss. In the arena, you will find a wall adorned with ancient scriptures.

The cracked wall that houses the Loong Scales (Image via GameScience)

Use the Wandering Wight Spirit to crack the wall. Having talked to the Old Man, you can now enter the crack in the wall to reach a secret area with a treasure chest at the end of it. Open the treasure chest to obtain the Loong Scales key item.

Location of all the Loongs in Black Myth Wukong

Red Loong

With the Loong Scales in your possession, you must head back to Chapter 1 (Black Wind Mountain) - Outside the Forest Keeper's Shrine. From the Shrine, proceed to the northwest direction until you reach a waterfall. You will know when you've arrived at the right place by the voices that start emanating from the Loong Scales.

The Red Loong (Image via GameScience)

Interact with the Waterfall to reveal the path behind it. Next, interact with the crack in the mountain that opens up after the waterfall subsides to reach a completely separate area that houses the Red Loong. Defeat the Red Loong to proceed to the next step of the Loong questline.

Black Loong

The Black Loong can be found in Chapter 2 (Yellow Sand Ridge) - Rockrest Flat Keeper's Shrine. Simply progress to the path to the right from the Shrine, and go up the stairs. You will find another waterfall, but one that's made up of sand. Interact with the waterfall to unveil a giant door behind it. Interact with the door to reach the Black Loong.

The Black Loong (Image via GameScience)

Defeat the Black Loong to further progress through the Loong questline.

Cyan Loong

The Cyan Loong can be found in Chapter 3 (The New West) - Turtle Island Keeper's Shrine. From the Shrine, head to the right up the mountain. Keep to the right side of the mountain and you will reach a small ledge where you can drop down. Under this ledge, you will find the Cyan Loong, who remains frozen until you obtain the Loong Scales.

The Cyan Loong (Image via GameScience)

Defeat the Cyan Loong to reach the finale of the Loong questline and confront the Yellow Loong.

Finale of the Yellow Loong questline in Black Myth Wukong and the rewards

The final step of the Loong questline is in Chapter 4 (The Webbed Hollow) - Relief of the Fallen Loong Keeper's Shrine. After having defeated all three Loongs, you will have to face off against the Yellow Loong, who possesses the Old Man and is an extremely challenging boss fight. It is recommended to be at least Level 60 before you fight the Yellow Loong.

The Golden Lining Transformation Spell (Image via GameScience)

After you defeat the Yellow Loong, you will get a short cutscene that concludes the questline. Furthermore, you also get the Golden Lining transformation Spell, which transforms you into the Yellow Loong for a short duration. And lastly, completing this questline gets you one step closer to Black Myth Wukong's true ending.

