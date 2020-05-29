Image Credit: Push Square

PS4 (PlayStation4) is one of the largest-selling video game consoles in the market. Its price is pretty high in most countries. Still, video game enthusiasts try to get their hands on it for a good gaming experience. It is advised to use a full HD television to play PS4.

However, some gamers find it convenient to use PS4 on their laptops as well. It has been made possible thanks to Sony's Remote Play app. PlayStation users can now use their laptop screen as an output device for PS4 as well.

Also read: 5 best PS4 games that support keyboard and mouse.

The Basic requirements:

You need to check the availability of the following before proceeding further:

Any Laptop (Mac or Windows) PlayStation 4 (Slim or Pro) DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller USB cable or DUALSHOCK 4 USB wireless adaptor (If you want to use your controller wirelessly) Account for PlayStation™Network High-speed Internet connection (At least 10 MB/s for best results).

How to Connect your Laptop to PS4:

#1 First, You need to visit this site: https://remoteplay.dl.playstation.net/remoteplay/lang/gb/index.html.

PlayStation Remote Play Website

#2 Download the Mac or Windows version of the Remote play application.

#3 After the software is downloaded, install it and choose the language of your preference.

#4 Open the Remote play application and run it. On Windows, it would be in the start menu, For Mac users, it would be in the Application folder.

Advertisement

#5 Connect the DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller with the USB cable into your laptop.

#6 Press the 'options' button on your Controller. It would ask you to log in to your PlayStation 4 account.

#7 Once you do that, you would be able to play your PS4 remotely on your laptop.