How to control bloom in Fortnite 

Fortnite is a game of many tricks. To master it, a player has to understand all of the mechanics. Being good at just building or just shooting won't suffice. Everything comes in a single package that all needs to mesh well.

One mechanism in Fortnite that many players run into trouble with is bloom. Bloom is basically the recoil radius of bullets as they fire from the gun. At times, it can be random, but there are many methods available to control bloom.

Basics for controlling bloom in Fortnite

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Many Fortnite players already understand the basic ways to control weapon bloom. In games like Fortnite, these seem to come naturally. Crouching is one of the more efficient ways to prevent unnecessary bloom. Tap firing is another easy method to master. Instead of holding the trigger to fire, tap it to fire in bursts and allow the aim to recenter itself.

Advanced methods to control bloom in Fortnite

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Players will, often times, crouch behind cover, aim in, and then stand to take their shots over a wall. Aiming before standing causes the crosshair to expand, thereby making that first shot unpredictable. Instead of aiming first, aim as soon as the character stands up. This will keep the crosshair steady and reduce the bloom.

Another method to control bloom in Fortnite is as simple as quickly swapping weapons. When continuously firing, the crosshair will expand and increase the bloom effect. Before the bloom becomes unmanageable, swap to another weapon that allows you to aim in. Quickly swap back to the first weapon and the crosshair will immediately reset.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The weapon swapping trick comes in handy when using a sniper rifle. In Fortnite, when a player swaps from a sniper to an AR immediately, the crosshair widens quite a bit. If a sniper shot is fired, switch to any other gun, and then to the AR. This will make sure the crosshair gets centered.

Controlling bloom in Fortnite is a middle of the road task. It is not easy by any means, but it is certainly not too difficult. Mastering these tricks will make those shots land the way they are meant to.