How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile

In PUBG Mobile, learning to control the recoil of the gun is essential of you want to reach the highest tiers.

In this article, we discuss some way in which you can learn to control the recoil.

PUBG Mobile is easy to play but difficult to master. Players have try to understand the intricacies of the game to reach its pinnacle. They will also have to try and improve various in-game skills to do so.

Recoil is one of the most dynamic and crucial aspects of this battle royale game. It is is the backward movement of a firearm when the player is shooting.

It makes the crosshair move horizontally and vertically and is one of the aspects of the game that players have to master to be a part of the elites. Players have to drag their right fire button downwards to compensate for the recoil. Recoil isn’t the same for every gun and varies considerably..

The players look for a way to control their recoil and they wish to reach the higher tiers.

Tips to control recoil in PUBG Mobile

Here are the tips that the players can follow to control recoil.

#1 Right attachments

Compensator reduces the recoil of the gun in PUBG Mobile

Muzzle and grips reduce the recoil of the gun. Compensator reduces the vertical as well as the horizontal recoil of the gun to a certain extent. In case of grip, the preference of the player as well as the distance or range of fight comes into consideration. Players can use vertical grip for reducing the vertical recoil of the gun and so forth.

#2 Sensitivity settings

Having the right sensitivity settings is quite crucial in controlling recoil. Sensitivity settings are quite subjective but is generally recommended to have the sensitivity on the higher end. Players should not copy other players' settings as it will not yield any results.

#3 Training and TDM

The players should practice their aim as well as recoil control in the training ground feature of PUBG Mobile. They should also practice to crouch and peek while shooting. Playing TDMs also help in this process.

The players can also practice gyroscope for controlling the recoil. However it essential to note that learning to play with gyroscope is not easy at first instances.