Smriti Mandhana's PUBG Mobile ID and stats revealed

Let's take a look at Smriti Mandhana's PUBG Mobile ID and stats.

Smriti Mandhana is one of the stars of the Indian women's cricket team.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the world and has already been downloaded more than 100 million times from the Google Play Store, underlying the huge impact it has had on the gaming scene around the world. Special events on the game also grab eyeballs.

In a recent PUBG Mobile events OnePlus Domin8, cricketers were pitched against professional PUBG Mobile players. The event provided the viewers with some exciting clashes between athletes and eSports professionals

Smriti Mandhana and team emerged victorious in this special event. The Indian cricketer is quite an active PUBG Mobile player has played over 450 matches this season.

Smriti Mandhana’s PUBG Mobile ID

Smriti Mandhana’s PUBG Mobile profile

PUBG Mobile ID of Smriti Mandhana is 5813895601. Her in-game name is Smritzzz. She is currently placed in the Crown IV tier.

Here are her statistics for this season.

However, her setup for PUBG Mobile is not known yet.

The men’s cricket team has also caught the PUBG Mobile bug. Many prominent players from the Indian cricket team play this game a lot. Earlier, Indian players were spotted playing PUBG Mobile when waiting for their flight.

Many players have been vocal about their love for their game. Hardik Pandya posted a video on his Instagram account regarding the same. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Yadav also revealed his love for PUBG Mobile. You can watch the interview below -

The frequent updates and addition of new features have kept the players glued to this game. The latest update 0.18.0 was rolled out on 7th May 2020.

