Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile ID, setup and more revealed

A look at Hardik Pandya's PUBG Mobile ID and setup.

Hardik Pandya is one of several Indian cricketers who are fond of the game and play it a lot.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile games in the world. The game has taken the gaming community by storm and has found a special pride of place in the Indian gaming community in particular. Players of all ages and occupations love and enjoy the game.

The same is true for Indian cricketers who were seen earlier last year playing PUBG Mobile while waiting for their flight. The game is evidently quite popular among Indian cricketers. One such player who is hooked to PUBG Mobile is all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile ID:

The PUBG Mobile ID of Hardik Pandya is 5223664720. His in-game name is HARDIKPANDYA11.

Here are Hardik Pandya's stats in the current PUBG Mobile season. He has been quite active this season and has played a lot of matches in the game.

Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile Setup:

It is assumed that Hardik Pandya uses his iPad to play PUBG Mobile and uses a three-finger claw.

On 9th May 2020, Hardik Pandya posted a video on his Instagram account, where he expressed his love for PUBG Mobile. In the post, Hardik Pandya spoke about how much he likes the game and plays it a lot even after a long practice season.

He also said that PUBG Mobile is a great stress buster, and it is quite enjoyable and fun to play with friends.

Hardik Pandya is not the only cricketer that is fond of PUBG Mobile. Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey and Mohammed Shami are other cricketers who have also been spotted enjoying the game.