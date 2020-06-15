Yuzvendra Chahal's PUBG Mobile ID, stats and more revealed

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian legspinner is an active PUBG Mobile player.

Let's take a look at Chahal's PUBG Mobile ID and his in-game stats.

Yuzvendra Chahal's PUBG Mobile ID revealed

When somebody talks about cricket and PUBG Mobile together, the first name that pops up is Yuzvendra Chahal. PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular battle royale games across the globe. It is played by people of all ages and professions.

Many players and athletes even consider it a way of relieving their stress.

The fans were able to witness Indian cricketers taking over PUBG Mobile players, in a recent Oneplus Domin8 event. The event featured Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Smriti Mandhana, KL Rahul along with PUBG Mobile players like ScOutOP, Jonathan, Ghatak, Clutchgod, Ash. Team Smriti emerged victorious.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leg spinner is a diehard PUBG Mobile fan. He's really active on social media too.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s PUBG Mobile ID

Yuzvendra Chahal’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5156504323, and his in-game name is REIGN『Yuzi』. Chahal currently plays in the ace tier. Here are his stats from Season 13.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s stats in the current season

However, his setup is not known yet.

He is not the only cricketer who loves to play the game. Hardik Pandya recently shared a video on Instagram, which gave an insight into how PUBG Mobile helps him relieve stress.

Apart from him, there are other players like Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya who have been previously spotted playing PUBG Mobile.

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav in an interview with Sportskeeda, also revealed that Chahal is one of the most active players in the game.

Kuldeep Yadav stated, “Mahi bhai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and me, we all play PUBG Mobile. It is a good time pass to play for a while. Chahal plays PUBG Mobile a lot and he might be the biggest fan of the game.”