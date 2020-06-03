PUBG Mobile: Team Smriti wins the OnePlus Domin8 event, Team KL Rahul finishes second

PUBG Mobile's OnePlus Domin8 event

PUBG Mobile OnePlus Domin8 is a one-stop event where pro cricketers meet professional players to battle against each other. The event was live-streamed today (2nd June 2020) on the official OnePlus India YouTube channel.

The cricketers and gamers, along with actress Ahsaas Channa, were divided into five teams that included Team KL Rahul, Team Yuzi, Team Shreyas, Team Smriti, and Team Dynamo.

A total of three games were played in the event, which was won by Team Smriti, who had the maximum number of points.

PUBG Mobile OnePlus Domin8 Teams

Here is the list of the cricketers and PUBG Mobile players that participated in the event:

Team Smriti: Smriti, Ghatak, Clutchgod, Ash

Team KL Rahul: KL Rahul, ScOutOP, Jonathan, Franky

Team Yuzi: Chahal, Angelina, Owais, Tanmay

Team Shreyas: Shreyas, Ocean, Aurum, Slayer

Team Dynamo: Dynamo, Ahsaas, Nixon, Ronak

OnePlus Domin8 Prizes

The MVP of the game, aka The Hypertasker, got a OnePlus 8 5G mobile. Along with this, a bounty was also set on the cricketers in each match. The player taking the kill of any of these cricketers as per the game was awarded a OnePlus 8 5G mobile.

Additionally, a quiz was organized for the audience with a chance to win a new OnePlus 8 Pro 5G mobile. All they had to do was stay tuned for the quiz at the end of each round. There were three questions throughout the event.

The audience needed to tweet their answers with the respective question number and follow OnePlus India on Instagram to be eligible. The lucky person with all the correct answers would then win a OnePlus 8 Pro 5G.

And we're LIVE 🚨

OnePlus Domin8 Event Recap

OnePlus Domin8 Schedule

The event followed quite an interesting format with some interesting prizes and giveaways. Here is the points system that was followed in the PUBG Mobile OnePlus Domin8 Event:

1st Position: 5 points

5 points 2nd Position: 4 points

4 points 3rd Position: 3 points

3 points 4th Position: 2 points

2 points 5th Position: 1 point

Winners and MVPs:

Points Table

Team Smriti dominated the first two games and the final match was won by Team KL Rahul. Clutchgod became the MVP in the first two games with 6 and 10 kills in the first and second matches, respectively. ScoutOP was the MVP of the third game with a whopping 7 kills.

List of MVPs in PUBG Mobile OnePlus Domin8 Event

In the overall standings, Team Smriti took the lead with 12 points and they were followed by Team KL Rahul and Team Dynamo with 12 and 11 points respectively. The total points of Team Smriti and Team KL Rahul were equal, but the number of chicken dinners taken by Team Smriti was more and that's why they were declared as the winners.

Bounty Winners

Along with this, here's the list of the Bounty Winners of each game of the event:

Chahal's Bounty (Game 1): Jonathan

Jonathan KL Rahul's Bounty (Game 2): Clutchgod

Clutchgod Smriti's and Shreyas' Bounty (Game 3): Dynamo and AN Imax respectively

