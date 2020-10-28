PUBG Mobile Lite has gained popularity globally since its release and is loved by a vast pool of players and viewers. The developers created this game for users who wanted to enjoy the PUBG experience on smartphones with low specifications.

When it comes to gameplay, a player can become better with good reflexes and good recoil control management. In this article, we discuss some tips to control the latter in this game.

How to control recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Using gyroscope

The gyroscope settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite allows players to use the in-built gyroscope sensor on their smartphones to control the recoil and movements of their in-game character. With the gyroscope, a player's reaction time and aiming skills are also significantly improved.

It takes some time to master these gyro sensitivity settings, but once gamers can do so, they can see significant enchantment in their gameplay.

#2 Finding perfect sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

For better recoil control, a player needs to find his/her perfect sensitivity settings. If these settings are figured out and set as per preference, it becomes easier to control the recoil of different scopes in this title.

We discuss the best sensitivity settings for both gyro and non-gyro sensitivity settings below:

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-180%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 90-150%

Red Dot, Holographic: 45-70%

2x Scope: 70%

3x Scope: 80-100%

4x Scope: 50-90%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 250-300%

FPP No scope: 250-300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200-300%

2x Scope: 250-300%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x Scope: 170-210%

6x Scope: 40-100%

8x Scope: 40-80%

#3 Using proper attachments

Another tip to control recoil in PUBG Mobile Lite is to equip the proper attachments on different weapons. For example, the most widely used gun in this title is the M416 assault rifle due to its stability and extraordinary rate of fire. A player should use a half grip or an angled foregrip on this firearm for best recoil control during matches.

