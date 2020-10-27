PUBG Mobile Lite: Best 3-finger claw setup

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most played and downloaded battle royale games on various app stores. It is designed to run smoothly on smartphones with low specifications.

Leaving aside help from the graphics, a player can make his/her gameplay better by customizing the controls' layout. For instance, if a player is not comfortable in a 2-finger claw layout, he/she can give the 3-finger version a shot in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The 3-finger claw setup will help players improve their reaction timing and much more in this title. In this article, we discuss the best such layout.

Most suitable 3-finger claw setup in PUBG Mobile Lite

There are many claw setups in PUBG Mobile Lite

By shifting to a 3-finger claw setup, players can quickly learn advanced shooting skills like crouch+shoot, jump+shoot, and prone+shoot for better close combat play. They can also copy the three-finger claw setup from the above image by visiting the controls section of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Here, players can customize the control layout as per their convenience. They are then recommended to play a few TDM matches to get their muscle memory used to this new setup.

Best sensitivity settings for 3-finger claw layout

PUBG Mobile Lite allows players to change the sensitivity settings for different scopes to improve their reaction timing. Gamers can try out the given sensitivity settings for the best results and are advised to play around with these settings and find their preferred sensitivity settings.

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-180%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 90-150%

Red Dot, Holographic: 45-70%

2x Scope: 70%

3x Scope: 80-100%

4x Scope: 50-90%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

TPP No scope: 250-300%

FPP No scope: 250-300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200-300%

2x Scope: 250-300%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x Scope: 170-210%

6x Scope: 40-100%

8x Scope: 40-80%

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.