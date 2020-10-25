PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings for non-gyro players in the game

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the renowned names in the battle royale section of leading app stores. The game provides a smooth PUBG experience to players depending on the specifications of their device. It was introduced for players who have low-end devices but still want to enjoy PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile Lite became an instant success, and since then, the game has received lots of features and updates.

Players can outshine their opponents on the battlefield when they have the perfect set of sensitivity settings. With top-class sensitivity settings, a player can quickly aim and control recoil on various guns and scopes. In this article, we have discussed the best sensitivity settings for non-gyro players in the PUBG Mobile Lite game.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings for non-gyro players:

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

In these sensitivity settings, a player can decide how fast or slow he want to move around his in-game character on his smartphone screen by swiping in either direction.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-180%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 90-150%

Red Dot, Holographic: 45-70%

2x Scope: 70%

3x Scope: 80-100%

4x Scope: 50-90%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

Advertisement

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

These sensitivity settings come into play are when you open your aim on different scopes. They play a significant role in controlling the recoil pattern in the game.

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

PUBG Mobile Lite Best sensitivity settings

These are some of the best sensitivity settings that players can copy to improve their gameplay. However, it is not endorsed that a player has to copy the exact settings and play with them. A player can visit the training ground to set their perfect sensitivity settings while keeping these settings in mind.

Once a player finds the most-suited sensitivity settings on their smartphone for different scopes and movements, there is no need to make any regular changes in them. It might ruin your gaming experience as you will miss a lot of shots or won't be able to control recoil on different scopes.

Also, read PUBG Mobile: DP-28 map location, damage, and more.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.