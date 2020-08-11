How to copy PUBG Mobile to PC without internet

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games in the world, is now available on almost all gaming platforms.

PUBG Mobile was initially only released for Android devices but as the game saw exponential growth over time, Tencent Games decided to make it available for different platforms as well.

Due to the immense popularity of PUBG Mobile, a lot of PC gamers have been keen on playing the game on the Windows system. For those who are unaware, PUBG Mobile can be played on a PC or a laptop with the help of Tencent Games' official emulator called Gameloop.

However, as the data file of PUBG Mobile is massive, the installation process becomes a tedious task for gamers with a poor internet connection. As a result, it takes much longer for them to download the data file of the game in the PC emulator.

If you are struggling with low bandwidth and are finding it difficult to install PUBG Mobile on your PC, here is a guide on how to copy PUBG Mobile from your smartphone to your PC, which not only saves your internet data but also your time.

Things you need before you copy PUBG Mobile from Android to PC

Downloaded PUBG Mobile game on your smartphone. A USB data transfer cable. PC/Laptop with Gameloop Emulator installed.

How to copy PUBG Mobile from Android to PC

Connect your smartphone to your PC with a USB cable. Open My Computer or This PC in your system and navigate to the Phone storage drive. Navigate to Phone>>Android>>Data>>com.tencent.ig. Copy the 'com.tencent.ig' folder to a new folder and place it on the desktop. Navigate to Phone>>Android>>OBB>>com.tencent.ig. Copy and paste the 'com.tencent.ig' folder into the same New folder we created in step 4. Launch the Gameloop emulator and change the language to 'Chinese' by going in the settings menu. After that press F9 and open the browser application. Install Es File Explorer and grant it all the root permissions. (Click here to know how to grant root permission) Navigate to data>>shared1 and locate the OBB and Data folder we created in step 4 and step 6. Copy both the folders and paste them into Emulator storage>>Android. You can now revert the language to English and enjoy playing PUBG Mobile.

This method is the only way through which you can copy the PUBG Mobile files from your Android device to your PC without any internet.

Check out this video which contains the same steps if you need a visual aid:

