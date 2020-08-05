Tencent Gaming Buddy is one of the best Android emulators to play battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Free Fire. It not only gives you a smooth gameplay experience, but also comes with official support from the game's developers.

With PUBG Mobile updates released continuously by Tencent Games, it's necessary to keep the game updated to the latest version on all platforms, as it's an online multiplayer title. Updating PUBG Mobile on Tencent Gaming Buddy is a simple task. However, due to the complex UI of this emulator, beginners sometimes face difficulties downloading the latest update of PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.0 update logo and Erangel 2.0 map leaked

Here, we have listed a simple guide which explains the steps to update PUBG Mobile on the Tencent Gaming Buddy emulator.

How to update PUBG Mobile on Tencent Gaming Buddy

Following are the steps that you need to follow to update the game on this emulator:

Open the TGB emulator on your system. Go to the My Games section and locate PUBG Mobile in the list. Click on it and hit the update button. The whole process will take 15 to 20 minutes, depending on your internet connection. Launch the game once the download finishes.

Image for reference

Note: If it is not detecting the PUBG Mobile update, consider reinstalling the emulator.

Advertisement

Tencent Gaming Buddy features

Supports 60 frames per second (FPS)

Ultra HD option enabled

Comes with a secure anti-cheat system

Precise aiming

Keybinds presets

Smart key

Network accelerate option to experience lag-free gameplay

Tencent Gaming Buddy minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (32/64-bit)

Windows 10 (32/64-bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-8100

Intel® Core™ i3-8100 Memory: 4 GB RAM (6 GB virtual RAM)

4 GB RAM (6 GB virtual RAM) Graphics : Direct X 11.0+ supported ( NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 recommended)

: Direct X 11.0+ supported ( recommended) Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 2 GB available storage

Note: To play PUBG Mobile without lag, your system must meet the minimum requirements at least.