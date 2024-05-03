How to counter Bandit in Clash Royale

To counter Bandit in Clash Royale, you must employ a combination of tactical dexterity and strategic planning. The Bandit is one of the most nimble and adaptable cards in the game, and if you let her go, she can be very dangerous. To defeat this fearsome foe, you must use effective techniques to counter her advantages.

Acquiring proficiency in opposing the Bandit in Clash Royale is crucial for retaining command of the battlefield, ranging from putting defensive structures into place to releasing swarming troops and units with significant damage.

This article explains essential tactics that you can use to counter Bandit in Clash Royale, allowing you to negate its moves and win matches successfully.

Best tips to counter Bandit in Clash Royale

1) Deploy defensive buildings

Deploy defensive buildings (Image via Supercell)

Buildings with defensive qualities can be very helpful to counter Bandit in Clash Royale. The Bandit's damage can be lessened and her attention diverted by using cards like the Tombstone, Cannon, or Inferno Tower. By carefully positioning these structures in the center of your side of the arena, you can entice her to leave your towers and buy yourself valuable time to deal with her.

For instance, the Cannon offers strong protection against the Bandit's charging strike, and the Tombstone spawns Skeletons that can encircle and divert her attention. Furthermore, the Bandit can be destroyed quickly by the Inferno Tower's growing damage over time. Make good use of these defensive structures to keep the Bandit at bay and safeguard your towers in Clash Royale.

2) Deploy swarm troops

Swarm troops

Owing to the Bandit's single-target concentration, swarm soldiers are another potent counter. By overwhelming the Bandit with sheer numbers, cards like Barbarians, Goblin Gang, or Skeleton Army can stop her from really harming your towers. The timing of the deployment of swarm troops is critical.

Swarm soldiers can also eliminate any supporting troops or swarm-clearing spells. These can be combined with the Bandit with splash damage units or spells like the Baby Dragon, Wizard, or Fireball in Clash Royale. You can swiftly neutralize the Bandit's threat and obtain an elixir edge for upcoming pushes by swarming her with many units.

3) Utilize high-damage troops

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Effective measures to counter Bandit in Clash Royale include high-damage soldiers that can quickly eliminate her before she can inflict much damage. Cards that are excellent at providing high single-target damage, such as Prince, Lumberjack, or Mini P.E.K.K.A., can quickly dispatch the Bandit with a few hits.

Make sure these units are placed strategically so they can intercept the Bandit before she gets to your towers. Through the utilization of units that target buildings or troops with great damage, you may effectively eliminate her and keep command of the battlefield.

