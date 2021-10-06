How to craft gems in New World

As you move along through New World, you will eventually come across weapons and armor with open gem slots.
A lot of New World players have reached the point where they are immensely strong, highly skilled, and have some of the rarest weapons and armor found in Aeternum.
Those same players have noticed the open gem slot in their gear but aren't quite sure what to do to fill it. Crafting gems is important for letting that gear reach the highest potential possible.
Here's how players can craft gems in New World.
Crafting gems in New World
To craft gems in New World, you will need to find some raw gemstone material. These are considered quite rare, and finding them by mining is a bit random and requires some luck.
When you mine certain minerals in Aeternum, you have a chance for it to drop raw gemstone material. There is plenty of gear and food that can increase your Mining Luck, boosting your chances for rare finds.
Mining the following New World ore veins is your best bet:
- Iron
- Silver
- Gold
- Platinum
- Starmetal
- Orichalcum
Finding them across the map, buying them in the Trade House, or completing the New World Amrine Excavation raid are the only confirmed ways to acquire any types of gems.
After you've got them, you can craft the gems to refine them. This requires motes that align with the gem's element. Motes are a special essence specific to plants in New World:
- Water Mote: Rivercress and Springstone
- Fire Mote: Dragonglory and Scorchstone
- Air Mote: Shockbulb and Shockspire
- Earth Mote: Earthspine and Earthcrag
- Death Mote: Blightroot and Blightcrag
- Soul Mote: Soulsprout and Soulspire
In order to receive a mote from the above plants, your New World character will need a harvesting level 30. To find magical stones, you will need a mining level of 50.
Now, head over to a Stonecutting table in your settlement of choice. This is where you can see the required ingredients to craft the gem and then do it when you have them gathered to receive some great bonuses.