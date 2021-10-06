How to craft gems in New World

As you move along through New World, you will eventually come across weapons and armor with open gem slots.

A lot of New World players have reached the point where they are immensely strong, highly skilled, and have some of the rarest weapons and armor found in Aeternum.

Those same players have noticed the open gem slot in their gear but aren't quite sure what to do to fill it. Crafting gems is important for letting that gear reach the highest potential possible.

Here's how players can craft gems in New World.

Crafting gems in New World

A shield with a gem in New World. (Image via Amazon Games)

To craft gems in New World, you will need to find some raw gemstone material. These are considered quite rare, and finding them by mining is a bit random and requires some luck.

When you mine certain minerals in Aeternum, you have a chance for it to drop raw gemstone material. There is plenty of gear and food that can increase your Mining Luck, boosting your chances for rare finds.

Farrox @FarroxFX @playnewworld Can yall always have it like this? where it shows the gem effect when the weapon is holstered. its a bug rn where it shows but yeah. would be dope @playnewworld Can yall always have it like this? where it shows the gem effect when the weapon is holstered. its a bug rn where it shows but yeah. would be dope https://t.co/GoNOBlagF8

Mining the following New World ore veins is your best bet:

Iron

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Starmetal

Orichalcum

Finding them across the map, buying them in the Trade House, or completing the New World Amrine Excavation raid are the only confirmed ways to acquire any types of gems.

Subtlesgaming @Subtlesgaming Y'all got some parkour mining spots? Do I get extra gem drop chances? @playnewworld Y'all got some parkour mining spots? Do I get extra gem drop chances? @playnewworld https://t.co/B85HPrtFIZ

After you've got them, you can craft the gems to refine them. This requires motes that align with the gem's element. Motes are a special essence specific to plants in New World:

Water Mote : Rivercress and Springstone

: Rivercress and Springstone Fire Mote : Dragonglory and Scorchstone

: Dragonglory and Scorchstone Air Mote : Shockbulb and Shockspire

: Shockbulb and Shockspire Earth Mote : Earthspine and Earthcrag

: Earthspine and Earthcrag Death Mote : Blightroot and Blightcrag

: Blightroot and Blightcrag Soul Mote: Soulsprout and Soulspire

Also Read

In order to receive a mote from the above plants, your New World character will need a harvesting level 30. To find magical stones, you will need a mining level of 50.

Now, head over to a Stonecutting table in your settlement of choice. This is where you can see the required ingredients to craft the gem and then do it when you have them gathered to receive some great bonuses.

Edited by Shaheen Banu