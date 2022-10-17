How to craft and obtain Vile Powder easily in Terraria

Terraria has continued to be one of the most popular sandbox games to this date, with players enjoying the missions and objectives along with the adventure that the game brings with it.

Re-Logic’s action adventure does put a lot of focus on crafting and how crucial that mechanic will be to help you progress your character and go from strength to strength.

Terraria @Terraria_Logic The 2022 Terraria Halloween Merchandise Collection is available now on Terraria.shop ! Check it out and pick up some spooktacular stuff today! terraria.shop/collections/ha… The 2022 Terraria Halloween Merchandise Collection is available now on Terraria.shop! Check it out and pick up some spooktacular stuff today! terraria.shop/collections/ha… 👻🎃💀 https://t.co/qV2sg5ZlYY

However, while there are a few items that are incredibly easy to craft in the game, some like the Vile Powder are a bit tricky to create, and a good number of players have been having trouble creating it.

The Vile Powder is one of the most important resourcess in Terraria, it is a Thrown item which not only has the ability to Corrupt, but is also one of the main ingredients used to make Worm Food.

This is one of the primary reasons why the Vile Powerder is so highly sought after by so many players who are still enjoying the sandbox. Today’s guide will therefore go over some of the ways that you will be able to acquire Vile Powder in Terraria if you are struggling with it.

Obtaining Vile Powder in Terraria

There are primarily two ways, employing which you will be able to get your hands on a significant amount of Vile Powder in Terraria.

1) Through crafting

The first and perhaps the most obvious way of obtaining some Vile Powder in Terraria will be to craft it directly. However, to do this you will be required to get your hands on some Vile Mushrooms, which are easier to come across than what you might expect.

You will be able to obtain Vile Mushrooms from grass very easily in the corrupt world of Terraria.

This resource does not have any other purpose thant to make Vile Powder in the game. If you come across them while exploring the worl, it’s advised that you put as many as you can in your inventory.

After getting a good amount of Vile Mushroom from the world, you will then be required to makeyour way to the Alchemy Table. Here you will be able to convert the mushroom in to a powdered form.

For every Vile Mushroom, you will be able to obtain five quantities of Vile Powder in the game.

2) Through purchase

The second way by which you will be able to obtain Vile Powder in the game will be by purchasing it from the Dryad NPC “Under a Blood Moon in a Corrupt world”. The exchange is a bit expensive, and you will be able to obtain just one Vile Powder for one Silver Coin.

What is Vile Powder used for in Terraria?

As mentioned, one of the main purposes of Vile Powder will be to make Worm Food, however, you will also be able to use it to corrupt other objects like blocks and walls.

Hence, you will be able to use it to craft Ebonstone out of Pearlstone and make corrupt forms of Bunny, Goldfish, and Penguin.

However it’s important to note here that corruption will not work on the Bunny wearing a hat.

Poll : 0 votes