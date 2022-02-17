How to craft traps in Horizon Forbidden West

Traps are one of the many pieces of equipment that Aloy can use in Horizon Forbidden West to take on all sorts of enemies in the wild. Like so many aspects of the game, players will need to craft plenty of traps if they wish to use them consistently.

It's possible to find or even purchase traps in some cases, especially when exploring the West with Aloy. But in most cases, crafting is an essential part of combat in the game, and trap crafting is introduced early on. With a new system put into place for much of the crafting within the game, the process is simple with the right ingredients.

Players can use the D-pad to craft traps in Horizon Forbidden West

The hunter kit can be used to craft traps. (Image via PlayStation)

Trap crafting is introduced in the first mission of Horizon Forbidden West that every player is thrown into as the game begins. Once players reach a cave full of Blast Trap balloons, they will be given some quick direction on the new process. But it can be easy to miss, or even forget, as Aloy moves along in the game. The first thing to remember is to hold down the 'Down' button on the D-pad.

When players hold down the D-pad, Aloy will carry out an animation where she will kneel down and begin her crafting process. From there, a menu will pop up and players will be able to use the left or right D-pad to scroll through the crafting options. Any trap recipes that players have will appear in this section, along with other recipes for potions and bombs.

Some of the early traps will include Blast, Acid, Purgewater, and various Shock traps. Nearly all of the elements in the game will have a trap to go along, but players will need the recipe and the materials. Each trap will typically require Metal Shards and Machine Muscle pieces. But all of them will have different elemental materials that set them apart.

A workbench can also be used to make traps in Horizon Forbidden West

Another method for crafting traps is to use the workbench, and these can be found all over the place in the Forbidden West. On the workbench, players can upgrade gear, modify coils, and craft any equipment that they may need.

Traps are part of the workbench crafting list, and they offer another way to make traps when at a camp or a town. While the equipment will still need the same resources to create, it's always up to they player and how they want to approach crafting in Horizon Forbidden West.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan