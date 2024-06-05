How to create a dedicated/private server in Soulmask

Soulmask is one of the newest trends in the open-world survival genre. This new game has been garnering a lot of attention from players and critics worldwide. The main attractions of this survival game are its Mesoamerican setting and unique mechanics themed around a special mask that players must repair throughout the game.

Being a massively multiplayer online game, you must hunt and gather meat, build bases, and lead a thriving community to survive in Soulmask. This pushes the players to play with others and cooperate with them. However, if you want to have a private server in Soulmask, worry not. In this guide, we will go through the details of creating a dedicated server in Soulmask.

How to create a private server in Soulmask

Make a server for you and your friends (Image via Qooland Games)

Soulmask is primarily built for an online multiplayer experience, so building a private server is a little hassle but don’t worry, it is not that hard once you understand the procedure.

To create a private server in Soulmask, follow these steps:

Create a dedicated folder for the server. It will be for the SteamCMD. Download SteamCMD on your PC. Search your system for the downloaded file and open it to run the command prompt on your device. In the command prompt, use the following line to install SteamCMD: cd C:\steamcmd Use the following command to download the dedicated server: steamcmd +login anonymous +app_update 3017310 validate +quit After the commands are inserted, wait for a while as it may take some to initiate. Once installed successfully, a success prompt will appear on the screen. When the server is live, start it by running the StartServer.bat program. You can find it here: C:\steamcmd\steamapps\common\Soulmask Dedicated Server For Windows\StartServer.bat After you have run the program successfully, run the command prompt again and enter: telnet 127.0.0.1 18888. Use this command to shut down the server: quit 180

How to customize a private server in Soumask?

Customize the server to your liking (Image via Qooland Games)

Once you have created a private server, use these prompts to set up the parameters of your server:

1) Make a copy of StartServer.bat to edit and customize the file.

2) Delete the original and replace it with:

call StartServer.bat

3) Customize your game using these parameters:

Setting the server name: -SteamServerName=\"your server name\"

Command for determining the max no. of players: -MaxPlayers=50

Server password: -PSW=\"yourpassword\"

Enable GM access password: -adminpsw=\"yourGMpassword\"

Setting to PVP mode: -pvp

Setting to PVE mode: -pve

That’s all you need to know for creating your private server in Soulmask.

