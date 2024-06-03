Players are looking for various beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask, a sandbox survival game released on May 31, 2024, from CampFire Studio. In this game, players must escape a terrible sacrificial ceremony, where they will come across a unique old-looking mask that has magical properties. This mask contains powerful knowledge that will change the game world.

Players take the helm of the last endowed character with an antique magical mask that will help them fight for existence in this desolate world. Filled with treacherous roads and challenging adversaries, players start with empty pockets to uncover and traverse this world and eventually unlock secrets behind the civilization of this world.

In this article, we will look at some beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask that can help players easily navigate the early game content and settle in comfortably for the late-game challenges.

Some beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask players

1) Do not overlook water containers

Paying heed to water containers is one of the top beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask. (Image via Qooland Games || YouTube/Invin)

Water containers like water bottles are a necessary item as they are required for making leather in Soulmask. To craft a water bottle you will need, 2x Beast Hide, 10x Fiber, and 2x Thick Rope. It can be found on the Knowledge and Technology tab under Primitive Tool and then in the Basic Survival section.

Tanning Rack is a building that helps you craft leather of various kinds like Thick, Premium, Delicate, and so on. And since these require something called Tanning Fluid, it necessitates the availability of a water bottle.

It is also important that you set up a base near water bodies to help you attain resources faster. This will save you time from having to fast travel in Soulmask between important zones for necessary basic resources.

2) Choose your mask according to gameplay and level it up

One of the most important beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask is to level up the mask regularly. (Image via Qooland Games || YouTube/wak4863)

There are three kinds of mask styles available from which players can choose. Each one promotes a particular play style.

Civilization mask: promotes a warrior combat-centric playstyle

promotes a warrior combat-centric playstyle Conquest mask: promotes a stealth playstyle

promotes a stealth playstyle Rick mask: promotes a ranged archer playstyle

Also, remember to constantly level up your character by pressing O on the keyboard and allocating stats onto attributes that suit your playstyle. Upon reaching character levels 30, 60, 90, and 120, players can also unlock rewards that benefit some global attributes like Harvesting bonuses, Wood bonuses, and so on.

Another one of the beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask is that you can also press Y on the keyboard to access your mask attributes and level it up as you keep gaining Awareness and Crystals.

3) Gaining proficiency levels with various activities

Proficiency levels play an important role in leveling up your character. (Image via Qooland Games || YouTube/wak4863)

The next important beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask is that players can improve their skills in various areas by exploring the surrounding environment. These include mining, harvesting, leatherwork, weaving, and so on. Proficiency can also be gained in weapons like spears, bows, blades, and so on.

Higher proficiency in Soulmask equates to better and more efficient usage of the said areas making the tasks finish faster and weapons stronger. So essentially what this means is that players can gain increased output for activities, decreased durability for farming, and an increase in the speed of production. Thus, making activities around your base yields better results in less time.

4) Make use of food and medicine buffs and other benefits

Food and medicine play an important role in your survival in Soulmask. (Image via Qooland Games || YouTube/Invin)

Food is another crucial thing to keep an eye on in the beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask. It provides numerous benefits, like healing in Soulmask, that help your character face harder challenges in this old desolate world. Food and medicine can be prepared or crafted using handcrafting or by using craftable buildings like Grinders, Brewing Stand, and so on.

Food items exist in both cooked and uncooked states and they provide useful benefits like:

Detoxification, helps detox poison like snake venom and arrow poison.

helps detox poison like snake venom and arrow poison. Cure minor, and major injuries and necrosis.

minor, and major injuries and Recover and increase health points.

and health points. Recover stamina and reduce stamina consumption.

stamina and stamina consumption. Reduce radiation from the body.

radiation from the body. Stop bleeding from the body.

bleeding from the body. Increase def for your character and so on.

5) Pay heed to Blocking in combat

Paying attention to blocking is another one of the important beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask. (Image via Qooland Games || YouTube/Invin)

Combat can come in a very challenging manner, which is why an important beginner tip is that you try shields in battle for blocking. This will help you avoid unwanted damage but still be at an attacking distance.

Shields can be equipped with most weapons like spears and single blades, which can be wielded in a single hand. These allow players to block and attack at the same time. Double-handed weapons are the ones that cannot use a shield on the side like dual blades or greatswords.

Perfect parrying in Soulmask stuns your adversaries and this kind of parrying can be done with both shields and double-handed weapons. However, Shields allow you to be on the offensive and defensive stances both at once.

This stun on perfect parry also helps clear out mobs of higher levels as the stunned target will be vulnerable to your hits, allowing you to release a flurry of attacks to take down chunks of health.

This ends our list of crucial beginner tips and tricks for Soulmask. While there a plenty, these are a few that can make your journey less troublesome.

