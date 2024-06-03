Healing in Soulmask explained

Healing in Soulmask plays an important role as the game offers an open-world sandbox where players will be hunted every step of the way. When constantly on the run, recovering health points to survive is a must. Considered the last person to be endowed with the enigmatic mask, players must fight for their existence in a primitive land, starting from scratch. They must explore, develop, create a clan, and eventually uncover the fascinating secrets hidden underneath the game world's civilizations.

In this article, we shall take a look at healing in Soulmask, what items can heal players, and how they can be obtained or found.

Items easily available for healing in Soulmask

Food items available in Soulmask (Image via Qooland Games || YouTube/Invin)

Players are given the option of numerous items for healing in Soulmask. These include food materials that can be in a raw uncooked state or a cooked/roasted state.

The food items that help heal your character are:

Uncooked food like Nuts.

Cooked food like Meat, Smoked Ham, and Fried Rare Steak.

Uncooked food items like Nuts can be found in the wild and are some of the easiest items to obtain for healing purposes. While exploring the world without using Fast Travel in Soulmask, players may come across them. Nuts help recover a small amount of HP and also improve your character's mood.

Items like Cooked Meat, Fried Rare Steak, and Smoked Ham will help increase max HP and provide a secondary passive healing per second for a short duration of time. These food items also improve the satiety levels for your character.

Another item for recovering health points in Soulmask, which is not a food item, is Bandage. This can be found on the dead bodies of enemy characters, or easily crafted from the items crafting menu. Bandages can help players stop bleeding and recover 20 health points every second for a total of 20 seconds.

This also helps fix minor external injuries. Bandages can be crafted using Linen x2 and Hand Crafting and require no additional crafting stations. It takes two seconds to craft and offers 75 Mask Exp and 10 Weaving Exp.

Additional items for healing in Soulmask

Additional healing items are available in Soulmask. (Image via Qooland Games || Soulmask Wiki)

There are numerous other items for detoxicating, infection curing, and healing in Soulmask that require crafting buildings like Brewing Stand, Grinder, Loom, etc. It is recommended that players obtain the help of Mounts in Soulmask to gather resources for crafting these buildings.

The healing items prepared in stations like Brewing Stand or Grinder are Premium Bandage, Blood Essence, Cactus Essence, Cactus Juice, Healing Tisane, and so on. These items are recommended for mid to late-game as they require lots of prerequisite materials and provide massive benefits that aren't all that necessary in the early-game.

