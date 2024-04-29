Even though roads in Manor Lords don't seem like much, they play an important role in your settlement. They help you connect all the different areas of your settlement and also have a direct effect on the productivity of your workers. So, building good roads in Manor Lords is a habit you should adopt early on. However, it is also easy to overload your settlement with roads.

You might have some not-so-important roads blocking crucial construction areas. Moreover, your settlement can also look like a mess if you create too many roads. So, it is very important to know how to create and delete roads in Manor Lords.

How to create roads in Manor Lords?

Roads can completely change the look of your settlement in Manor Lords (Image via Slavic Magic)

Creating roads in Manor Lords is simple. Follow the instructions below to learn how to build roads in your settlement:

Press the R key to bring up the road-building menu.

Roads are free in Manor Lords, so you can build as many as you want.

Press the left mouse button to select a starting point for your road.

Keep dragging the road in the direction you want it to proceed. Once you've completed drawing your road, click on the hammer icon and your road will be built.

You can even curve your roads in this game by clicking the Ctrl key while dragging your pointer. This can help you create some very realistic-looking roads and beautify your settlement.

You'll want to be careful with how you place your roads if you make them longer for the sake of making them look nice, you could end up decreasing the efficiency of your workers.

Roads can increase the speed of handcarts (Image via Slavic Magic)

Another important tip is to make sure your Trade Posts are connected to King's roads. This will help you with trades in Manor Lords. Now that you know how to create roads, let's look at how to delete roads in Manor Lords.

How to delete roads in Manor Lords?

It is best to remove a few roads if your settlement begins to look messy (Image via Slavic Magic)

Deleting your roads in this game is also extremely simple. However, before you start deleting roads, you should know that you can't delete them between points; when you delete one, that road is completely removed from its origin until its end.

Follow the steps below to remove roads:

Press the R key to bring up the road construction screen.

Point at the road you want to delete while holding the Alt key and pressing the left mouse button.

A pop-up will appear confirming that you want to delete the road. Click on confirm, and your road is gone.

Now you are ready to create and delete roads in Manor Lords to bring the best out of your settlement.

