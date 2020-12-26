How to create designer stylish names in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire is a battle royale title developed and published by Garena. Like many other games, players can choose their in-game name (IGN) when setting up their account. It can also be changed later on by spending diamonds or using the rename card.

Many users are inclined towards stylish in-game names via the incorporation of various symbols and fonts. This article provides a step-by-step guide to create such names in Free Fire.

How to create a stylish name in Free Fire?

Since a regular mobile keyboard doesn’t feature fonts, players have to use various websites that provide this option.

FancyTextGuru - one of the websites

They can follow the steps below to create a stylish name for Free Fire:

Step 1: Users can visit any desired website providing an option to create stylish names. Some popular choices are fancytexttool.net, fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com, and gypu.com.

Step 2: Next, they have to enter the name in the text field. They will receive the output in various fonts, which includes multiple symbols.

Step 3: The players can copy the desired name and paste it when asked to change the IGN in Free Fire.

How to change IGN in Garena Free Fire?

Gamers can follow the steps given below to change the name in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and press the profile banner on the screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: Next, the players have to press the yellow ‘Notebook’ icon.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, where they can enter the desired name in the text field and press the ‘390 Diamonds’ button.

In case the players have a name-change card, they will receive an alternative option with a card symbol, which can be used to change their names.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

