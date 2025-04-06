How to create and edit families in Inzoi

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Apr 06, 2025 20:26 GMT
Inzoi
Inzoi lets players edit their in-game families (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Inzoi has finally been released, and players are putting in hours to create their perfect Zoi and build friendships with other NPCs. One of the most interesting aspects of the title is that it allows you to form and edit families. As the characters carry out their daily schedule in-game, they will eventually start to form relationships. At this point, you may want to intervene and make some changes that shift the dynamic of how the Zois interact with each other.

This guide explains how you can create and edit families in Inzoi.

How to create a family in Inzoi

Creating a family is easy in the game (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)
To create a family, start by pressing the 'M' key on the keyboard to enter the Edit City. From here, click on Manage Family, which will bring you to a new screen. Then, select 'All Families.' Here, houses with an arrow icon and grey in color are empty and can be used for Zois to move in. To form a new family, choose the 'Create A New Family' option from the 'All Families' page.

This will bring you to 'Character Creator,' where you can use the presets and style a character according to your desire. Once you are done creating all the Zois that are supposed to be in the family, go back to the 'All Families' page, where they will be ready for selection. Choose a grey house to allot it to them and confirm your selection. Your family is now ready to start their adventure in Inzoi.

How to edit families in Inzoi

Two romantically involved Zois can move in together (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)
Use your smartphone to access the 'City Map' screen. Here, click on the 'All Families' button in the top left corner. Now, select the 'Move Zois Between Families' and choose any two from here that you would like to move. The game doesn't have an option to delete characters, meaning that the only way to do so is to kill the Zois.

However, if you don't want to go down that route, move the members to another family you're not actively using. Shifting a Zoi to a new family won't affect their identity or last name. With the 'Move Zois Between Families' option, you can merge two households, meaning the Zois will move in together: this can be used for partners who are romantically involved with each other.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
