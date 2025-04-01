Death in Inzoi is an integral part of your character's life cycle. The Krafton-published life-sim title lets you create and control your custom human called a Zoi. Considering that you cannot stop Zois from aging in the current version of the game, death is inevitable. However, there is more than one way in which your Zoi can meet a premature end.

This article lists all the various ways in which players can die in Inzoi.

Exploring all causes of death in Inzoi

Cars, while convenient, need to be driven with care (Image via Krafton)

Death in Inzoi can come in various shapes and sizes. Here's all of them:

Starvation: Monitoring a Zoi's hunger level (amongst other gauges) is important for survival. If a character doesn't eat for a long period, they can die of starvation.

Monitoring a Zoi's hunger level (amongst other gauges) is important for survival. If a character doesn't eat for a long period, they can die of starvation. Car Accident: Players can encounter a lethal car accident that might cause their death in Inzoi. Thus, they need to be careful near roads or when exploring the city in general. Caution is important if you're driving too, just so that you don't accidentally hit someone.

Players can encounter a lethal car accident that might cause their death in Inzoi. Thus, they need to be careful near roads or when exploring the city in general. Caution is important if you're driving too, just so that you don't accidentally hit someone. Diseases: There are numerous diseases a Zoi can contract if proper hygiene is not maintained. Moreover, if the disease is left untreated, it can prove to be fatal.

There are numerous diseases a Zoi can contract if proper hygiene is not maintained. Moreover, if the disease is left untreated, it can prove to be fatal. Fire: Different mishaps like broken appliances or kitchen accidents can often spark a fire in your house. Hence, if you don't call the firefighters quickly or don't leave the house before it's too late, you'll face death in Inzoi.

Different mishaps like broken appliances or kitchen accidents can often spark a fire in your house. Hence, if you don't call the firefighters quickly or don't leave the house before it's too late, you'll face death in Inzoi. Lack of Recognition and Loneliness: If Zois are deprived of social activities and forced to be alone, they can develop depression. This will ultimately lead them to their death in Inzoi.

If Zois are deprived of social activities and forced to be alone, they can develop depression. This will ultimately lead them to their death in Inzoi. Lack of Sleep: Sleep is an important factor Zois requires similar to real life. Sleep deprivation for a long period might cause them to die of exhaustion.

Sleep is an important factor Zois requires similar to real life. Sleep deprivation for a long period might cause them to die of exhaustion. Pollution: Zois that get in contact with pollution for a long period might contract diseases. Further prolonged exposure can even lead to death in Inzoi. This cause is more frequent in urbanized cities.

Zois that get in contact with pollution for a long period might contract diseases. Further prolonged exposure can even lead to death in Inzoi. This cause is more frequent in urbanized cities. Shock: Your Zoi can repair certain items if they have the skill and interest. However, they might also suffer an electric shock and die from it. Thus, if you feel that your character is not well suited for the repair task, it's better to call a professional through the pocket market app.

Your Zoi can repair certain items if they have the skill and interest. However, they might also suffer an electric shock and die from it. Thus, if you feel that your character is not well suited for the repair task, it's better to call a professional through the pocket market app. Slipping: If you accidentally slip on the floor, chances are that you can hit your head and die. Hence, make sure to keep your house nice and clean.

If you accidentally slip on the floor, chances are that you can hit your head and die. Hence, make sure to keep your house nice and clean. Old Age: This is the final cause of death in the game. Provided you don't die in any other way, you Zoi will go on to experience all nine stages of life and then ultimately meet their maker due to old age.

Note that children cannot be killed in the game. They'll instead be taken away by the Child Protection Agency if neglected for long.

That's all you need to know about the different causes of death in Inzoi.

