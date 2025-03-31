Can you stop aging in Inzoi?

By Meet Soni
Modified Mar 31, 2025 16:50 GMT
Cover
Can you stop the imminent natural process in the life-simulation game? (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

Aging in Inzoi is an important part of the gameplay loop. The life-sim title developed by Inzoi Studios lets you create your own Zoi with its vast suite of customization options. However, some players might be averse to spending too much time creating one if they're solely going to exist in the game for a limited time.

Unfortunately, you cannot stop aging in Inzoi. But there are ways in which you can prolong their life.

You cannot stop aging in Inzoi, as of writing

Your Zoi will automatically progress through the different life stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)
Your Zoi will automatically progress through the different life stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

Aging in Inzoi is detailed and imminent. The game has nine life stages, ranging from Newborn to Senior Citizen.

Here's how much each life stage will last in terms of in-game days. Note that these numbers are subjective and will depend on a few factors in your game:

Life Stage

In-Game Days (on default setting)

New Born

0-1 Day

Toddler

1-3 Days

Child

4-10 Days

Adolescent

11-15 Days

Teenager

16-20 Days

Young Adult

21-30 Days

Adult

31-50 Days

Middle-Aged

51-65 Days

Senior

66-100 Days

After passing the Senior Citizen stage, your Zoi will pass on to heaven.

If you're creating a family of Zois, one caveat (as of this writing) is that you'll only get a notification if your selected Zoi passes on to the next stage. The only time you'll get a message regarding the age of your family members is when they pass away. You also cannot check your Zoi's current age. Thus, the aging system still needs some refinements, which might come later as the devs release further content for the game.

There are alternatives through which you can prolong a Zoi's life

The Length of Day option in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)
The Length of Day option in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

The first way is to start your Zoi at the newborn age. You Zoi will age upwards to the next stage respective to where they start. Thus, to experience the full life of a Zoi, start them at the first stage.

The second way is to change how long an in-game day lasts. Since the age of your Zoi is tied to the in-game day, prolonging it means that each life stage will stretch. While this won't lengthen the life stage itself, it can allow players to give their Zoi more screen time.

To change the setting, head into the "Game Options" menu and head to the "Simulation" tab. Here, you can choose four settings:

  • 48 Minutes
  • 96 Minutes (Default option)
  • 4 Hours
  • 24 Hours

That was all about aging in Inzoi and how it functions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
