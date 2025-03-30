Creating a family in Inzoi can be accomplished in several ways, including making a new Zoi character creator and having children of your own. Doing so makes it easier to add more Zois; traditionally, having a baby may leave matters to chance. Even if you know what to do, getting Zois pregnant can be challenging. We'll go over how to create a strong enough relationship to try for a baby and what you can do after your pregnancy is confirmed.

This guide will help you learn how to make a baby and parent it in the game Inzoi.

How to make a baby in Inzoi

Romance the Zoi of another sex in Inzoi (Image via Steam || KRAFTON Inc.)

In the game Inzoi, the only way to make a baby is to get married to someone of the opposite sex. Thus, to make a baby, the first thing that you must do is to romance a male or female partner and get married. When you marry them, you can discuss having a baby.

If the discussion goes well, your Zois will be thrilled. The next step will be to find the nearest bed to try and have a baby. While trying to have a baby, you must keep in mind that not every attempt will be successful. Just because both partners have discussed having a baby and becoming parents, it does not guarantee that you will become a parent.

The newborn baby in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc. || Youtube/@fantayzia)

If the whole process goes well, you will get congratulated by a pop-up on your screen, which will say that you are having a baby. The pregnancy lasts for three days, with the baby bump growing gradually, which makes your Zoi feel very uncomfortable. When your Zoi is on the third day of her pregnancy, the system will give you a prompt that she is ready to deliver the baby.

You will have time to plan the time of birth, during which you can gather your family, build a crib for the baby, and place the crib anywhere according to your choice. After birth, the baby will not do much, but this will give the parents time to start building a relationship with them. Eventually, the baby will grow into a toddler who will crawl around the house.

The next step would be to parent the child. While your child is growing day by day, you will also have the option of keeping a caretaker/nanny for them so that both parents can continue with their daily routines, such as going to work or performing other activities, without having to worry too much about the baby.

You can also take the time to make memories with your child and help them in shaping their personalities. Once your child has grown into adolescence, you will be able to send them to school to educate them, help them in making friends, etc.

