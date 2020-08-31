How to create a stylish Free Fire name

All users are required to set their names when they first make a Free Fire account. While the battle royale game allows players to change their name again in the future, they would have to shell out diamonds, which is the in-game currency, to do so.

In this article, we discuss how you can generate a stylish name in Free Fire.

How to generate a stylish name in Free Fire

FancyTextTool is a website players can use to generate different kinds of fonts and symbols for their name

Regular mobile keyboards do not have fonts and symbols, so users would have to use certain websites to generate them. Here are some of the websites that you can use:

FancyTextGuru

Lingojam

FancyTextTool

All of these websites function similarly. Players can then follow the steps given below to use them to generate symbols and fonts:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the required IGN in the text field. You will receive the output with various attractive fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Choose a name and copy it. Paste it while changing the nickname in Free Fire.

How to change nickname in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the profile banner located on the top-left corner of the main screen.

Step 2: The profile will open up. Click on the yellow rename icon, as shown in the picture below.

Press on the yellow name change icon

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Paste the copied nickname and click on the button below it.

Players have to spend 390 diamonds in order to change their name in Free Fire.