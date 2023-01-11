How to cure Vampirism in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Being a Vampire in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is an enjoyable experience, but Vampirism has its drawbacks. If you’ve decided you’re tired of villagers running away from you and having elemental resistance and amazing powers, there are a few options for you.

Vampirism is cured in a few ways in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. There are rituals you can undertake, take on a new form, or cheat. There’s no better route, as each has its own individual requirements.

Three options to cure Vampirism in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Vampirism is a disease in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. If you only have Sanguinare Vampiris, you can head to a shrine and activate it. It takes three days for it to become full Vampirism.

Otherwise, you'll have to do one of these tasks to cure the disease. If you’re looking to cure Vampirism, you have a few options. It’s honestly not too difficult a task; if you change your mind, you can become a Vampire again. You can repeat this process as often as possible, but it can be time-consuming.

However, how you approach curing Vampirism in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim depends on your progress as a creature of the night. You’ll want to go to the nearest inn and speak to the innkeeper. The innkeeper will note that you don’t look so good and grant a quest - Rising at Dawn.

Conversely, you can go to a member of the Dawnguard, and they will give you the same option. You’re going to head to Morthal to speak to Falion, the mage. He was once the Conjuration head at Winterhold, but he now lives at Morthal.

Falion on the east side of the river, by the water. He will give you the path to curing Vampirism in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. You need to fill a Black Soul Gem and speak to him again. You can also buy one from him if you don’t feel like going through the trouble.

Otherwise, you need a Grand Soul, which you can capture by soul-trapping and then killing a human target. Bring this to him, and he’ll cure you of Vampirism in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. He’ll do it an infinite number of times in the game.

Another option is to morph into a different creature. You can choose to become a Werewolf, which cures Vampirism immediately. Go to Aela, the Huntress of the Companions, and become a circle member. As a Werewolf, you have immunity to diseases, but it also has negative consequences.

Your gear unequips when you shapeshift, and your Werewolf form is often too big to walk into houses normally. There are other downsides too, but if you don’t want to go through all that hassle, become a Werewolf instead in Skyrim.

There’s one more choice - console commands. This could be considered cheating, but if you enter a straightforward command, it will cure you of any disease and permanent debuffs afflicting you.

Open the console by pressing the “~” on your keyboard. Then, type “showracemenu.” Un-pause the game, leave the character creation menu, and there you have it! No more Vampirism.

All three choices are perfectly viable options for curing Vampirism. It just depends on what is easiest for you.

