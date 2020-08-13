How to deal damage from Vehicles in Fortnite?

Like every week, Fortnite's weekly challenges have resulted in players scuffling all over the map to complete them. The eighth week marked the introduction of the first set of challenges that were related to cars.

Apart from the standard chest, elimination and collection related challenges, players were given three specific ones that dealt with cars.

Out of the three, two require Fortnite players to deal damage from inside a vehicle. The solo challenge requires you to inflict only one damage, while the team challenge requires players to deal 10,000 damage. Further, the two challenges can be completed using any vehicle and not just cars. This, of course, includes choppas and motorboats.

The third car-related Fortnite Weekly Challenge requires you to drive from Retail Row to Pleasant Park in less than four minutes. In this article, we tell you how to inflict damage from vehicles in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: How to inflict damage from vehicles?

As already mentioned, the vehicles in question don't just include cars. Players driving motorboats can fire rockets, while passengers can use their normal weapons to deal damage. Further, players flying a choppa cannot shoot and fly at the same time, but can get close to the enemies and use helicopter blades to inflict damage. Passengers on the skids can fire and throw grenades as well.

As far as cars are concerned, there are a couple of ways through which drivers can deal damage. Firstly, you can run over your opponents to eliminate them. You can also get to a suitable location and switch between seats in order to aim and fire. However, if and when the opponent(s) are too difficult to handle, you need to be ready to drive away quickly.

Holding the aim button down will allow passengers to lean outside the car and aim at random enemies. While the solo challenge seems straightforward enough, the team challenge might require you to work with your teammates and find locations where there are a lot of enemies to fight.

