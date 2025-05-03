The Chromatic Troubadour is one of the deadly Nevrons you’ll face in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The Troubadour is a single-target damage specialist with punishing attack patterns, capable of wiping out party members in a single combo if you're unprepared.

This guide will walk you through how to defeat Chromatic Troubadour in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Where to find Chromatic Troubadour in Expedition 33

Head to Flying Waters and start from the Expedition 48 Flag to locate the Chromatic Troubadour. Move past the left side of the central building, climb the wall, and either fight or avoid the Crueler.

The Expedition 48 rest point in the Flying Waters section of Expedition 33 (Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@100% Guides)

Cross to the opposite ledge, then circle the flower-covered balcony and use the grapple point to reach another area. Follow the path to find the Troubadour waiting for you.

How to defeat Chromatic Troubadour in Expedition 33

Players are recommended to be at least level 13 for this fight. The boss alternates between Trumpet Concerto, a devastating three-hit combo that can one-shot characters under 700 HP, and Tricky Shot, a four-hit attack with lower but still dangerous damage. It can also take two turns in a row if you don’t engage first in the overworld.

The Chromatic Troubadour boss fight in Expedition 33(Image via Kepler Interactive || YouTube/@100% Guides)

Open with Guard Up (Maelle) to reduce incoming damage. Have Lune cast Ice Lance to slow the boss or Immolation for Burn damage over time. Gustave should use Marking Shot or Lumiere Assault to build Overcharge faster. When possible, get Maelle into Virtuose Stance and use Fleuret Fury for heavy burst damage — it keeps her in the stance for another turn, making it easy to follow up with Percee.

Keep Lune alive at all costs — she’s your only reliable party healer with Healing Light and Rebirth. Use items wisely and let the third-party member assist with support or extra damage. Stick to your rotations, and don’t let the Troubadour take control with its double turns.

Defeating the Chromatic Troubadour rewards you with a solid EXP boost, two Chroma Catalysts, five Colour of Lumina, and Troubadim — a Level 4 weapon for Lune that enhances Free Aim. You’ll also unlock the Energizing Break Pictos nearby, granting Speed, Crit Rate, and bonus AP after Breaks — a worthy prize for surviving the concert of pain.

