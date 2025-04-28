Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - (Act 1) Complete Flying Waters Walkthrough

Flying Waters is the second major area in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, following Spring Meadows. This vibrant, aquatic zone is packed with collectibles, challenging bosses, and key upgrades.

This guide will walk you through Act 1's Flying Waters section of Expedition 33. We’ll cover all collectibles, bosses, tips for fights, and important finds to help you survive and thrive in the game.

A Walkthrough of the Flying Waters chapter in Expedition 33

Into the Flying Waters

After the opening cutscene, head left past the two bodies to find a dead end holding an SOS Shell Picto. Keep pushing forward, and you’ll spot your first Paint Cage. Look for nearby glowing markers around it and shoot them to free the cage. Your reward is a Chroma Elixir, boosting your maximum Chroma capacity.

The two dead bodies can be found right after the opening cutscene (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Progress through the ravine, between two fallen bodies, and you’ll be able to scoop up more Chroma. You’ll also meet a new type of Nevron here. After finishing it, don’t rush uphill yet — instead, turn left into a cavern to find a Colour of Lumina collectible.

Up the hill

Continue up the hill and find a path to the left where two enemies guard the Marking Shots Picto. As you progress, you'll enter an underwater minefield where you'll face floating enemies. These enemies are surrounded by explosive mines. If you shoot these mines, they’ll explode and heavily damage nearby enemies.

Three flying mine enemies will ambush you (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Watch out for an ambush as you approach a Chroma Catalyst. Three flying mine enemies will attack — hit them first or risk a tough fight. Then, navigate through the tight cave to finally reach a hut and a Flag nearby. Check behind the hut for more hidden Chroma.

The Manor

Step inside the mysterious Manor. While most doors are sealed, head upstairs and take the right staircase to find a room lit by a soft blue glow. Here, Maelle officially joins your party. Make sure to upgrade her skills and attributes at the flag.

The Curator in the Manor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Next, you will meet the Curator downstairs. Agree to his training to learn about Jump Flares and Jump Counters. Maelle’s abilities will also be introduced during this training.

Gestral Merchants

Noco will challenge you to a fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

After exiting the manor, you unlock Gestral Merchants — traders who accept Chroma. A merchant named Noco even challenges you to a duel. Accepting it pits one of your party members in a 1v1 fight — Gustave is ideal for this. Victory earns you the Exposing Attack Picto and more goodies from Noko's stock.

Demineur

Keep moving, grabbing another Chroma Catalyst along the way, until you arrive at a huge boat. Two bulky enemies block the path; defeating them rewards Brulerum, a weapon for Maelle. Explore behind the boat structure to find a Recoat collectible.

Demineur will ask you to find an Intact Mine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Nearby, you'll meet Demineur, a Nevron wearing a diver's helmet. He will ask you to find an Intact Mine. You can find it by jumping across some pillars. If you bring the Intact Mine back to him, he will reward you with the Deminerim, a new weapon for Lune.

The Intact Mine for Demineur (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

You also have the option to attack Demineur. Just know that his thunder rain attack is deadly, just evade it. Plus, he's weak to electricity — use it to stun-lock him faster.

Deeper into the Waters

After Demineur, continue along this path. You will find another cruler who is trying to forge something. Defeat him to grab Cruleram (Gustave’s new weapon).

A cruler forging something (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Look carefully along the walls — you'll find a hidden Staggering Attack Picto and some extra Chroma nearby. Eventually, another Cculer crashes through a wall. After defeating him, pick up the Reward Mark Picto nearby.

The Flying Waters Mime

Go past the red cavern, then climb and explore to find the Flying Waters Mime. This battle is just like the earlier Mime bosses, but now the barrier is stronger with two shields.

The Flying Waters Mime (Image via Kepler Interactive || Youtube/@EpicTetsu)

To defeat the Mime easily, break the shields fast. After the barrier falls, just be aggressive. Winning grants you new Wardrobe items and another Colour of Lumina collectible hidden behind its spawn point.

Bourgeon boss fight

If you explore a hidden side path covered with kelp, you’ll find Bourgeon — a smaller version of the giant monster you fought earlier. You must defeat him to continue.

Bourgeon boss fight (Image via Kepler Interactive || Youtube/@ Epitaph)

Bourgeon starts the battle by grabbing and eating one of your party members, and you can only rescue them by breaking the boss with strong attacks. During the fight, Burgeon spits out Miasma, which causes the Exhaust status — this prevents your characters from generating AP. His main weakness is Lightning, and because of his aggressive speed, it’s generally safer to dodge his attacks rather than trying to parry them.

Defeating him grants you rewards which include Abysseram (Gustave's weapon), Augmented Counter 1 Picto, Bourgeon Skin (quest item), and another Chroma Catalyst.

Towards the Chromatic Troubadour

After dealing with Burgeon, progress through building ruins, finding another Colour of Lumina, and an Energy Tint Shard. Climb and grapple across to reach another optional boss: the Chromatic Troubadour.

The Chromatic Troubadour encounter (Image via Kepler Interactive || Youtube/@ Epitaph)

The Troubadour boss uses trumpet-like swings that release delayed energy shots, so you need to stay alert even after dodging the initial attack. His combo timing is tricky because he mixes fast and slow attacks to throw you off, so being patient and not rushing your moves is very important. Once you defeat the Troubadour, you’ll earn some valuable upgrade items that can strengthen your characters or equipment.

Goblu boss fight

After reaching the split path, jump down into the glowing red cavern below. As you land, you will immediately trigger a boss fight against Goblu. Defeat Goblu to unlock the Paint Cage that appears afterward.

Boss fight with Goblu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Inside the Paint Cage, you will find a Revive Tint Shard as your reward. Once you have collected it, look around for nearby stone pillars. Climb up these pillars carefully to reach a higher area where you can collect another Colour of Lumina collectible.

By the end of Flying Waters in Expedition 33, you’ll have stacked powerful new weapons, boosted party skills, and collected tons of Chroma upgrades.

