Best tips and tricks for newcomers in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is not your typical turn-based RPG. Developed by Sandfall Interactive, the game introduces a unique blend of traditional RPG mechanics and real-time action elements that demand precision, focus, and smart decision-making. Whether you're jumping in via Xbox Game Pass or playing on Windows, your first few hours on The Continent might feel overwhelming.

Here are some must-know, spoiler-free tips and tricks to help you survive and thrive in Expedition 33.

7 best tips and tricks for beginners in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

1) The Difficulty

You can adjust the settings as per your requirement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

If you are struggling to land perfect inputs or just want to enjoy the story and art, then there is no shame in changing the settings. Expedition 33 offers several options to tailor the experience to your pace.

You can extend QTE windows to better master timing, auto-complete combat QTEs if you're more into strategy than reflexes, or reduce incoming damage to ease the challenge. Make these adjustments as needed — you can always crank the difficulty back up later once you're more comfortable with the mechanics.

Early boss fights might seem brutal, but remember, death isn’t punishing. You’ll respawn closeby with no major loss, and enemies reset after resting, giving you a chance to grind or retry fights on your own terms.

2) Stay sharp

Expedition 33 brings in active-time elements to the fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

While battles may look like standard turn-based fare, Expedition 33 brings in active-time elements. Each action you choose (Attack, Skill, items, etc.) requires timed button inputs to succeed, and mistiming them can reduce their effect or even cause them to backfire.

Enemy attacks also require real-time reactions. You’ll need to dodge or parry at just the right moment. Early on, stick with dodging — it’s slightly more forgiving. Master that, then start experimenting with parries for high-risk, high-reward counterplays.

3) Shoot first, think later

In battle, shooting costs just 1 AP and doesn’t end your turn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Each character in Expedition 33 can free-aim and shoot both in and out of combat, giving you flexible control over encounters. Outside of battle, use it to interact with environmental objects or stun enemies by hitting their Nevrons — glowing weak points that can give you a tactical edge.

In combat, shooting costs minimal AP and often doesn’t end your turn, allowing you to exploit weak points, finish off low-health enemies, or build momentum using AP-generating Lumina buffs like Dead Energy. When used smartly, Free Aim becomes a powerful tool to control the flow of battle, and with the right strategy, you can even wipe out entire enemy groups in a single turn.

4) Items regenerate

You can collect Tints, Chroma Catalysts, and other strange items early on in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Healing and respawn items are not one-time use. Resting at an Expedition Flag or campsite fully restores them, so don’t be stingy. Use your healing items mid-fight without fear — they’ll be back after the next checkpoint.

One more thing, you’ll collect Tints, Chroma Catalysts, and other strange items early on. Don’t stress, their use becomes clear later in the story. Just hang onto them.

5) Exploration is worth it

The Continent hides secrets around every corner in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

The Continent in Expedition 33 is designed to reward your curiosity. While some paths may appear to lead nowhere, most dead ends hide something worthwhile — it can be anything like rare items, secrets, or even tough optional enemies that drop high-value loot.

Exploration isn’t just encouraged, it’s essential. The jump mechanic isn’t just for traversal either — it’s your key to reaching hidden ledges, hopping over gaps, or poking into hard-to-spot corners that might conceal treasure chests, lore notes, or bonus encounters.

6) Learning the Pictos & Lumina system early

Pictos act like wearable skills or buffs in Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Pictos act like wearable skills or buffs. After you win four battles with one equipped, it's “mastered,” meaning any party member can use it, but only if they have enough Lumina points. You can gain these points by leveling up or by using special consumables.

Equip every new Pictos you find, master it, and swap it out. Prioritize cheap but powerful buffs (1-3 Lumina cost) to build versatile loadouts, while keeping high-cost passives equipped to eventually unlock game-changing effects.

7) Leveling up

Level up will grant 3 Attribute points or 1 Skill point (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //Kepler Interactive)

Each level grants three Attribute points (Vitality, Might, Agility, etc.) or one Skill point. Some Attributes also indirectly buff others. For example, Agility might increase both Speed and Defense.

So, before locking in your points, try putting them in different categories to see where you get the best stat boost. Don’t just dump all points into raw damage — spread them out for balance.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is easily one of the most refreshing RPG experiences in years. It is bold in design and beautiful in execution. But the game does demand attention and adaptation. These tips should help smooth your first few hours so you can focus on mastering combat, customizing your team, and immersing yourself in the rich world of Expedition 33.

