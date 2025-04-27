Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - (Act 1) Complete Spring Meadows walkthrough

Spring Meadows will be the first biome you'll encounter after departing from Lumiere in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's prologue. This will be your first foray into the basic gameplay loop of the title, and the brutal, nightmarish, yet vivid world of The Continent. You'll have a ton of enemies to fight and items to collect. Moreover, this chapter will also have an optional boss for you to encounter.

This article guides you through the Spring Meadows region of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the entirety of Spring Meadows for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

A walkthrough of the Spring Meadows chapter in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Learning to use Free Aim (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

After the first cutscene starts Act 1 of the campaign and introduces you to the Spring Meadows region, you'll gain control of Gustave. First off, head behind to find some Chroma lying in the waterfall. Then, backtrack to where you were before and move forward this time.

After you run for a while, a cutscene will transition you into a combat encounter. You'll be introduced to the Free Aim mechanic here. Use it to shoot the enemy's weak spot (it will usually be the glowing spot on their body, but it won't always be right in front of you).

This can also be a good opportunity to practice your dodges and parries. Once you're done, keep moving ahead, and you'll find the first grappling point in Spring Meadows. Use it to cross the gap and continue your trek. After some time, you'll reach a wall that will introduce you to the ability to climb with the help of some grab points in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

As soon as you clamber atop it, the bloodied sight ahead will pose immense danger for Gustave. But that is the only path forward. Move ahead until a cutscene reunites Gustave with Lune. She'll join your party, and you'll immediately be thrust into a combat encounter to get familiar with her abilities.

Lune

Understanding Stains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Like Gustave's Overcharge, Lune also has an ability. She can use "Stains" — elements that can be generated by using particular Skills and can be applied to buff certain ones. There are five of them in total, namely Ice, Fire, Lightning, Earth, and Light (which can be used as a substitute for any other Stain). Each Skill buffed with a Stain can create Elemental Affinities, basically status effects that each have their own behavior.

Defeating the enemy will also give you your first Pictos (items that increase character stats and provide passive effects titled Lumina) — Dodger. You can open your inventory and head to the Pictos tab to equip it. There are three things you need to note about this Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 mechanic:

A Pictos can only be equipped to one character at a time.

A party member can equip up to three Pictos.

After you complete four battles with a Pictos equipped, you'll master it, allowing you to learn and use its corresponding Lumina without even wearing it.

Currently, Gustave is the best choice for the Dodger, as his strongest move requires a large amount of AP.

Move through the path that the enemy you fought came from. You'll eventually exit the cave and come across an Expedition Flag in Spring Meadows.

Understanding Expedition Flags in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Meadows Corridor Expedition Flag in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

In Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Flags are checkpoints you can use to rest, recharge your items, learn new skills, and allocate your character's Attribute points. You'll gain one Skill Point and three Attribute points per level up. Note that resting at the Flag will heal your allies but also respawn regular enemies.

Use the checkpoint to upgrade your Attributes. Progress forward until you come across a couple of enemies. Hit the First Strike button prompt shown there; this will result in you getting the first turn during the combat. Use Lune's Ice Lance here, as both are weak to their element and will take additional damage. Defeating them will reward you with the Lanceram weapon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The three paths (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Before moving forward, take the side path that goes uphill to acquire some Chroma. Move down and go straight while looking for an opening on your right. There will be a Pictos lying at its end, called Critical Burn. You can equip it to Lune.

Backtrack out of the opening and head into a different one on your left, just ahead of the Pictos; you'll find another batch of Chroma here. Now, head out of the opening and follow the main path. You'll get into a combat encounter with two Lanceliers. The strategy will remain the same as before. You can use these initial fights to practice your dodging and parrying timings in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Locating the Chroma Catalyst in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Head inside the house after defeating the enemies. On your right after you enter, there will be a Chroma Catalyst lying around, which can be used to upgrade your weapons. Pick it up, then head left to go upstairs. Use the golden rope to ascend further. From there, look right and you'll see a slope going downstairs; descend, and look beneath the slope to find a +1 Energy Tint in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Head out of the opening in the same region and look to your right to find some Chroma. Backtrack to the room the golden rope took you to, and this time go through the big opening on the front wall. As you descend, there will be an Expedition Flag titled "Grand Meadow" on your right. Use it to rest and upgrade your party members if you have the resources.

Grand Meadow

Grand Meadow Flag in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Go to the left to find some Chroma lying beside the slope you just used to descend into the Grand Meadow. There will be a Lancelier patrolling nearby. Get the First Strike advantage to defeat it quickly, and you'll get two Chroma Catalysts as a reward. Now, go to the area the Lancelier was guarding to acquire some Chroma.

An optional boss

Path to the Mime boss in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

You can leave from here if you want. But there is a path to an optional boss fight if you want to test your team's might. Look up and towards your right; you'll find a series of grappling points that you'll be using for traversal. These will ultimately lead you to a fight against Grand Meadow Mime in Spring Meadows.

Using the Burn Elemental Affinity here will be your best bet to defeat it. However, if you cannot best it, don't worry; you can simply fast-travel to Grand Meadow Flag in Spring Meadows and take a rematch with it whenever you're ready. Defeating the Mime in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will reward you with the Baguette outfit and a haircut for Gustave.

Back to Grand Meadows

Fighting the Portier in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Backtrack to the Flag, then go right this time to find and fight a Portier. After it's defeated, look for a purple item beneath a tree. It will give you a Color of Lumina, which can be used to increase a party member's Lumina Points. Now, take the path to the left of the tree and pass through two large boulders to find a Chroma Catalyst beside some barrels. Head towards the main path, which is a narrow bridge-esque stone platform that will lead you to a small opening under a slanted pillar.

Volesters

Volesters in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

As you go uphill, you'll trigger a transitional cutscene that will put you in battle against a new enemy type, Volester. There are three of them in total for this round, and since they get the jump on you, the starting attack will be theirs. These foes are extremely agile, so the best way to attack them is to use your Free Aim.

After defeating the flying enemies, you can go opposite the golden thread in the region and then take a left after the second pile of stone rubble to find another optional boss fight against a Chromatic Lancelier in Spring Meadows. This particular enemy will pose a big challenge. There is less room for error, and you'll need to be good at dodging/parrying.

Defeating him will give you a Level 2 Lanceram, an Augmented Attack Pictos, two Chroma Catalysts, and five Color of Lumina. Don't forget to take the other two Chroma Catalysts lying in the area he was guarding. Use the aforementioned golden rope to ascend. Go near the edge to the right of the blue glowing tree and head down the ledges to find some Chroma on the left.

The fork in the path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Head to the right of the blue tree and use your grappling hook. The landing platform will have a Portier patrolling it, along with a Lancelier and Volester on the right side of the fork. Defeat them to acquire two Chroma Catalysts and loot some Chroma from the ground further ahead. Backtrack to the fork and take the left path this time to move forward in Spring Meadows.

Climb up the handholds and go through the small opening until you're put into a cutscene. You'll be introduced to Jar, the talking Nevron. Here, you can initiate the first side quest Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has to offer, which boils down to finding a Resin for Jar and shooting his stick to activate his Light. You can check out our dedicated walkthrough of the side quest here.

Abandoned Expeditioner Camp

Abandoned Expeditioner Camp in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Rest at the Abandoned Expeditioner Camp Expedition Flag (located beside Jar), then head outside the cave. When Lune mentions seeing flares, head to the left to find a new Pictos called Burning Shots. Then, backtrack to the cave exit and take the narrow right path this time to find the Dead Energy 2 Pictos at its end, hiding in a barrel.

The three different paths (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Go back again and head downwards this time. Look for the space beside the slope, where you'll find a Color of Lumina. You'll then encounter a new enemy type in Spring Meadows: an Abbest. These are slow and can easily be countered due to their high telegraphing of attacks. Defeating them might reward you with a Lighterim, a new weapon suitable for Lune.

Move ahead, and when there is a height split in the terrain, go downwards, and you'll come across Nevrons that you must fight. These will be a pair of Volesters and one Abbest. Defeat them and look for the purple glowing object inside the opening to get a Color of Lumina. Backtrack to the split and head upwards this time to progress in Spring Meadows.

There will be another combat challenge waiting for you on the left side edge. The enemies here will be a Volester, a Lancelier, and an Abbest. Don't forget to collect the Chroma Catalysts they were guarding after defeating them.

Going to take the Resin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Head back to the split and go under the bridge through the opening. There will be another Nevron encounter with the same enemy pattern as the last fight. Defeating this group will give you a Recoat. Destroy the barrel in front of you to find the Resin needed to light up Jar in Spring Meadows.

Before moving back to him, go deeper into the region. To the left of the Resin, there will be a ramp leading up to an Expedition Flag. But before going up there, head into the narrow opening to its left. Head inside and pick up the glowing item. It will be a Revive Tint Shard, which will increase your Max Capacity of the said Tint. Now, head out of the opening.

You can rest at the nearby Flag atop the slope, but note that it will respawn all the enemies. So if you want to complete Jar's quest, walk back to him, complete the quest, and head back to the checkpoint to finally rest.

Note: This can be a good time to fight the Grand Meadow Mime if you haven't done so already, since your party should have leveled up a bit by now.

Eveque boss fight

Eveque in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Head past the Flag to enter the next area and proceed until you trigger a cutscene. It will put you in a boss fight against a large Nevron in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 called Eveque. There are two important things to note here:

It has the ability to absorb the Earth Elemental Affinity, so don't even try to attack it with the same, since that will replenish its health and make matters worse for you.

It is weak to Ice, so Lune's Ice Lance should work great here.

The battle will most likely start with Eveque attacking you first. Here are all the attacks it can do in Phase 1:

A one-hit slow wind-up attack similar to a Lancelier's in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

An attack where Eveque uses two lances but attacks only once. The wind-up will be similar to the first one.

"Eveque casts a spell": It will be similar to an Abbest's main attack. However, it will attack three times here, striking a party member the first two times before targeting both for the final blow. Dodge/parry whenever it creates the third spot on the ground.

That is all about defense. However, before you start attacking, there will be a new mechanic introduced to the battle: Shields. One Shield can block one instance of damage, irrespective of its amount. The best way to destroy these Shields in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is by using the Free Aim mechanic.

Eveque with its minions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

When you destroy a quarter of its health, an "Eveque feels threatened" text will appear, which is an indication that it will summon minions the next round. These will be a pair of Abbests. You can shoot their weak points or use their attacks to farm AP with the Dodger Lumina — the choice is yours.

When you bring Eveque's health to its final quarter, it will become enraged. The first immediate effect you'll notice is that it will gain eight Shields. Use the same Free Aim strategy to destroy them. However, while you're busy doing so, Eveque will start charging up an attack for two turns. In the next one, it will unleash a more powerful version of its spell attack. It will target a solo party member eight times before hitting both of them for the final one. Deal the final attack after defending through it.

Defeating Eveque in Spring Meadows will give you five Chroma Catalysts and the Cleansing Tint Pictos, along with the usual battle rewards like EXP and Chroma.

The three paths from the Expedition 33 message in Spring Meadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

When you gain control of Lune, head backward and go to the Expedition 33 message in red. Head to its left to acquire another new Pictos — Empowering Attack.

Head backward, but stop just before the red message, and you'll find a glowing rope at the edge of the cliff. Use it and follow the narrow path to find a Color of Lumina. That wraps up all the items you can acquire in the area. Use the rope to ascend and take the path to the right of the message wall to leave Spring Meadows in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The Continent

Transitioning from Spring Meadows to the overworld map in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kepler Interactive)

Leaving Spring Meadows will put you on an overworld map of the Continent. This will be a zoomed-out land that connects all the biomes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. You can use it to travel between them, fight enemies, and collect items. Both of the latter events are random, so there is no confirmed way to come across them. When you're ready to progress the story, head north to reach Flying Waters, the second biome in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

That was all about Spring Meadows in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

