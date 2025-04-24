How to defeat Eveque in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Eveque is one of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s first bosses, but that doesn’t make it a pushover. This is far before you have a collection of powerful Pictos, and incredible gear and skills. Right now, it’s just Gustave and Lune, and whatever they’re accrued in the Spring Meadows. This boss is a great test of how much you know about the combat mechanics of the game so far, as well.

Ad

You can’t really do much grinding before this point without resetting the area map over and over, and while that is possible — and certainly something I did while playing, it’s not truly necessary yet. If you’re stuck on Eveque in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, we’re here to help.

Tips to defeat Eveque in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Summary of all Eveque attacks

Ad

Trending

Eveque casts a spell: After a brief delay for channeling, Eveque launches two slow ice attacks, and then an ice attack at both party members.

Eveque attacks X: Eveque raises a long icy spear. Parry just before it connects to counter hit.

Eveque feels threatened: This didn’t appear to do anything but waste a turn.

Eveque summons minions: Eveque brings two magical minions to the battlefield.

Eveque is Enraged. Be careful!: Triggered around 25% health, adds 8 Shields to health bar.

Eveque charges up: The orb in the boss’s chest turns green. After two turns, it “unleashes its full power”. 8 slow icy spell casts, and 1 icy spell at both party members simultaneously.

Ad

Ad

(Boss fight starts immediatley)

The titanic Nevron Eveque is one of your first major fights in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and they tend to open up by using powerful ice magic. Another reason I think this fight is important, is you may not have seen many magical attacks yet in the game, and this is how nearly all of them will function, in terms of defending against them.

Enemies that cast spells will have a delay where they channel the spell into existence, and then it will travel at the target. You need to parry this ice spell right before the third ice spot on the ground appears. It takes some practice.

Ad

This fight also introduces Shields. For each Shield an enemy has on their health bar, it will soak one strike. You cannot harm them until all the Shields are down in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. You can either shoot them (which costs more AP), or use Gustave’s repeated strike attack (Lumiere Assault) to take the Shields down.

Lune's ice magic definitely comes in handy against this boss (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Interestingly enough, though Eveque uses ice magic in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it’s also weak to ice attacks. You can use Lune’s Ice Lance to try and slow it down, while also hitting a weakness.

Ad

I also recommend using Lune’s Immolation, and taking a shot or two with your ranged hits, if you have Burning Shots as a Pictos. The more stacks of Ignite on the boss, the more damage it takes each turn.

Around 50%, Eveque will likely summon two magical minions to the fight to help it out in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This will likely show up after it feels “threatened”. Take the time to deal with these before returning to the boss, so you don’t have to deal with extra attacks — unless you’re confident you will parry their attacks. That will almost certainly one-shot them.

Ad

If Eveque reaches full power and unleashes this icy attack, get ready for a Street Fighter 3: Third Strike level of parrying (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Around 25%, the boss will feel Enraged, and gain 8 Shields. If you’ve built up a lot of AP with either character, you can use shots/Lumiere Assualt to easily breeze through these. However, his attacks are more dangerous now. The regular spear attack, for example, now strikes with two spears at the same time. You can still parry these, with good timing.

Ad

If Eveque is still alive after two turns in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it uses a devastating series of 8 ice spells, and one blast at both party members. Get used to parrying 7-10 attacks back to back, because that’s going to become a trend in boss fights. After defeating the boss, enjoy the cinematic cutscene, and claim your rewards of 240 XP, 864 Chroma, Chroma Catalyst x5, and the Cleansing Tint Pictos.

Sandfall Interactive’s epic turn-based RPG/Soulslike is coming soon, and with it an unforgettable, emotional journey. You can learn more about it in our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.