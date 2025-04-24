Location of Light for Jar and Resin in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Those playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will explore large areas around the map, with Spring Meadows being the first one. While exploring this area, they will recruit Lune as the next member for their party. Soon, the player and the latest party member will reach Abandoned Expeditioners Camp, where they will meet a Nevron called Jar. Conversing with him will reveal that he requires a light source to shine again.

Ad

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won't exactly reveal what the players need to look for. This guide will help you discover the light Jar needs in the game.

Location of Light in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The item the Jar requires in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is Resin (Image via Kepler Interactive || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Acquiring the Light for Jar will require Resin, a key item that the game won't directly mention to you. Fortunately, looking for this object is not overly difficult or time-consuming, as it is nearby where you first find Nevron. From the Abandoned Expeditioner rest point, make your way forward until you reach a place with split paths, with one going left and the other right.

Ad

Trending

Taking either of these won't change the endpoint, as they both meet at the same location. However, for the sake of simplification of your journey, take the left path, which will have you cross a bridge and slide down a slope. On your right, you will find a violet object glowing near a few crates. This item is the Resin Jar needs to shine, so just grab it and take the path you came from to reach him.

Ad

Shoot the Scepter in the Nevron's hand (Image via Kepler Interactive || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Now converse with him, and after the talk comes to an end, target the scepter that he is holding and shoot at it, which will turn on the light. Talk to Jar again to gain a Healing Tint Shard, which will be your reward in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for helping the Nevron shine again.

This item can be used during a battle to heal yourself if you take damage. While you have the option to progress in your journey, conversing with Jar again will trigger a fight, and killing him will give you a Chroma Catalyst and Colour of Lumina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Wadhwan A gamer trying to enlighten everyone with some gaming knowledge. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.