Should you help the Nevrons in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33?

Very early in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you’ll come across a Nevron that you cannot fight. Instead, it needs help, and appears to be able to speak to the party. This is the first of several of these, scattered throughout the dungeons you explore in Sandfall Interactive’s masterpiece RPG. They will each need something found in the area they’re in — whether it’s something as simple as light, or a more complex item to recover.

Once you’ve helped them, you’ll get a chance to leave them be, or attack them. The real question is, should you help the needy Nevrons in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33? While you don’t have to, and the game won’t penalize you, there’s a great reward in it for you, if you do.

Yes, helping the Nevrons in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is useful

The very first Nevron you help in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is required, as a part of the story. However, you can choose to fight them afterwards, if you really want. I wouldn’t recommend it, though, even if you’re dying for exp. You do get rewards for defeating him, but the rewards are greater if you choose to be helpful.

Trust me: It's worth it to be kind (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

If you opt to help all the Nevrons throughout the game, when they show up, you can head to an area known as The Fountain, once Esquie has access to the power of flight. That’s the only way you can get there. You can head into this area, seen in the screenshot above. Why is this worth doing?

You’ll find a Nevron shortly into The Fountain area of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, called Blanche. They’ll talk to you about the story so far, and will reveal they were created to neutralize certain creations of the Paintress — coincidentally, the ones you’ve been helping all this time.

Blanche reveals that they couldn’t commit to their duty to neutralize these “failures” of the Paintress, and thanks to your party, these Nevrons continue to exist, and are back on their feet. By showing mercy to the Nevrons and not killing them, you’ve done them a great service.

100 Lumina Points can go a really long way! (Image via Sandfall Interactive)

Your reward for helping the Nevrons throughout Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is 100 Lumina Points, which will go a long way in putting together powerful combos of Pictos, especially this late in the game. It does take a while to get here, but it’s certainly going to be worth it. I haven’t seen what happens if you come here, after killing the Nevrons, but I imagine it will be a boss fight against Blanche.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a gorgeous new RPG from Sandfall Interactive, blending an FFX-esque combat system with Soulslike mechanics. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

