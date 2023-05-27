How to defeat Demon King Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom adopts the established formula of exploration, combat, and dynamic gameplay systems of its predecessor. It evolves upon them to deliver a truly breathtaking experience. Not only did Nintendo enhance the moment-to-moment gameplay in the sequel, but it also added a fascinating story that continues Link and Zelda's journey.

One of the most significant aspects of this title's story is the menacing main antagonist, Demon King Ganondorf, who is easily the game's most challenging enemy. Ganondorf, much like Ganon from the previous game, is a multi-phase boss fight, where he demonstrates the full scale of his powers that once nearly resulted in causing the end of Hyrule.

Here's a comprehensive guide to help you quickly defeat Demon King Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to easily beat the final boss, Demon King Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The boss fight against Demon King Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom starts once you finish all main story quests, retrieve the Master Sword, and head towards the Hyrule Castle. Once you go through the final dungeon of the Hyrule Castle Chasm, you will come face-to-face with the Demon King himself. The fight is divided into three distinct phases, each significantly stronger than the previous one.

There are a few things that we recommend keeping handy when you decide to attempt the final quest of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. First, you should have plenty of health to trade a few blows against the Demon King. You should also make sure to have multiple high-power weapons (besides the Master Sword), stamina upgrades, and also healing consumables.

You should also complete all four temples and recruit the fifth sage before you head down to Hyrule Castle Chasm to face Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Getting all the temples done will be a massive help during the second phase of the boss fight. Here's a complete breakdown of the boss fight:

Phase 1

The first phase is reminiscent of the Phantom Ganon boss fight, where Ganondorf usually has a set of sword attacks that are pretty easy to parry and dodge.

It should be mentioned that all of Ganondorf's attacks will also do gloom damage. Hence having gloom-resistance consumables handy is going to be a massive help.

When Ganondorf reaches half his health, he tends to change his weapon to a spear with a few new moves, but they can easily be dodged.

Phase 2

Once you deplete Ganondorf's health, he transitions to the second phase, where his powers get significantly boosted, signified by the massive health bar and his ability to summon multiple phantom copies of himself.

Fortunately, if you have completed all four temples and the quest to recruit the fifth sage, your allies will join you during the fight.

Most of Ganondorf's attacks remain the same in the second phase, with a few exceptions such as the updraft he can create using his two-handed sword, the ground slam, and the magic orbs he can summon to overwhelm you.

Fortunately, most of these attacks have a reasonably long telegraph, giving you plenty of time to dodge them.

Perseverance and timing is the key to victory against Ganondorf.

Phase 3

Once you deplete Ganondorf's second phase's somewhat exaggerated health bar, he will transition to his final and third phases, where he transforms into a Demon Dragon.

Fortunately, you will be rescued by the Light Dragon, who will help you scale the Demon Dragon.

This phase aims to attack the glowing parts of its body to deal damage.

Once you damage all three glowing sections on the Demon Dragon's body, you must land on its head to deal the final blow to the glowing crystal on its forehead.

After destroying the crystal, you will have successfully defeated the Demon King Ganondorf and, once again, saved Hyrule from impending doom in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

