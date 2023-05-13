5 best boss fights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the latest entry in the iconic franchise. It offers a vast open world to explore, full of secrets, puzzles, and challenges. True to the spirit of Zelda games, Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of boss fights that will test your mettle and creativity as you learn to optimize Link’s new abilities.

You will encounter both returning bosses from previous Zelda games and totally new additions. Some of them may even require multiple attempts. In this article, we will rank the top five boss fights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom based on the overall enjoyment they provide.

The Demon King Ganondorf and 4 other memorable boss fights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Queen Gibido

Queen Gibido in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. (Image via Nintendo)

Queen Gibido is a giant spider/moth-like creature that dwells in the depths of Lake Hylia. Also known as the Scourge of the Lightning Temple, she possesses a hard shell that protects her from most attacks. She can also throw tornado-like attacks, which spread across the arena and attack you along with sand beams.

To defeat her, you need to use your Ultrahand ability. Grab and throw objects at her weak spots, such as her eyes and abdomen. You can also use your bow and arrows fused with other items to stun her and then move in closer to attack with your melee weapons.

4) Phantom Ganon

Phantom Ganon in game. (Image via Nintendo)

Phantom Ganon, a spectral version of Ganondorf, has many boss fights within The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The first one will take place in the Hyrule Castle. He will teleport around and create clones of himself to confuse you and do a ton of damage.

You need to use your shield along with your Time Bomb so as to hit well-timed shots with your bow and defeat him. The other fights in Deku Tree and below Hyrule Castle will be fairly easy as you will have stronger armour and weapons by then.

3) Flux Construct

Link fighting Flux Construct. (Image via Nintendo)

The Flux Construct is a mini-boss that you will encounter multiple times in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will be presented with both a puzzle and a boss fight. The former involves finding out which part of the Construct is vulnerable to your attacks, and the latter involves hitting that part with all your might.

The key to defeating Flux Construct in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to target the glowing Cube that holds the Construct’s Core. This is also where the boss gets its energy from.

You need to watch for the Construct’s moves as they will reveal the Cube in different spots. Spot the glowing Cube and hit it before the Construct strikes again.

2) Demon Dragon

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Just getting started in your The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom exploring? Remember to think big and use new logic in this game when problem solving with Zonai Devices! You’ll be surprised at the results when trying new things! Just getting started in your The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom exploring? Remember to think big and use new logic in this game when problem solving with Zonai Devices! You’ll be surprised at the results when trying new things! https://t.co/m08jWgx1x7

Though technically just a form of Ganondorf, the Demon Dragon makes for an enjoyable fight and can hence be considered its own boss. When Ganondorf turns himself into a dragon and starts to breathe fire and lightning at you, Zelda arrives in her dragon form.

To finish the final boss fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you need to mount Zelda’s dragon form and fly up to the sky. Switch to Link and make him leap and glide before landing on Demon Dragon’s back. The goal is to destroy the Eyes of Malice that dot the beast’s body.

1) Ganondorf

Ganondorf is a recurring opponent throughout the Zelda series (Image via Nintendo)

Ganondorf is the final boss of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. He is the King of Evil who seeks to plunge Hyrule into darkness with the power of the Triforce.

The final showdown against Demon King Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom is a long and tough battle. The evil lord has three different phases. The first one involves fighting his Gerudo form, a skilled and fast fighter that uses Gloom powers to strike.

The key to defeating him is to watch his moves and know when to hold back an attack to protect yourself. When you drain his HP bar, he will change into his second phase and create multiple copies of himself across the arena. To beat it, you need to try and eliminate Ganondorf’s duplicates and give Link more room and safety to move around.

Poll : 0 votes