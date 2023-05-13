Speedrunner beats Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom in 94 minutes

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was internationally released on May 12, 2023. Despite the game not being officially out for more than a day, speedrunner gymnast86 has managed to make it to the ending credits in a total time of 1:34:33. This is unlikely to be the shortest speedrun attempt, as more glitches are yet to be discovered, but it is an impressive first attempt.

Considering the large open world and massive campaign in the Tears of The Kingdom, the speedrun is nothing short of extraordinary.

Note: This article contains spoilers for several fights in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

Speedrunner gymnast86 manages to clear Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom within 94 minutes

Speedrunning through Tears of The Kingdom was quite a challenge, according to gymnast86, who mentioned this in his infodump in a separate YouTube video. Unlike Breath of The Wild, Tears of The Kingdom does not feature the same glitches present in its predecessor. As such, whistle sprinting and BLSS do not seem to work. Gymnast86 does note that these glitches may still be reproducible in the sequel, but the methods to activate them are still unknown.

Additionally, there is no way to skip the introductory section with the four shrines. Players must complete this section and then head onto the lands of Hyrule before actually beginning the speedrun. Exploits used to skip this section have also not been discovered.

After spending 42 minutes in this section alone, gymnast86 unlocked the first Skyview Tower to get his hands on the Paraglider. He also recommends equipping the three broadswords in the Training Area of the Lookout Landing. After launching Link from the Skyview Tower, he flies to Hyrule Castle to obtain additional Fuse parts to aid him in the Dungeon boss fights.

Gymnast86 now describes his methods of killing the remnants of The Demon King’s Army, fusing various items to his arrows, such as Rubies and Bomb Flowers, to deal AoE damage. He then moves on to the Dungeon bosses - starting with Colgera and leading on to the Phantom Ganon, opting for different strategies that make use of all of Link's powers.

The final section involves Link facing off against Demon King Ganondorf, who is relatively simple to counter using the Flurry Rush attack. He recommends using Fused arrows in the aerial stages of the fight.

The final boss fight is quite a spectacle and the easiest one to clear, with the added bonus of being able to redo the fight from scratch if you fail.

The speedrun is quite a feat, but gymnast86 himself agrees that it may not be the most optimal pathway to finishing the game as many more glitches are yet to be discovered. Additionally, he opted not to use any Amiibos to speed up his progress.

Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released on May 12, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. This action-adventure, role-playing title is a sequel to 2017’s Breath of The Wild.

