Does The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have dungeons?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has finally had its official release on the Nintendo Switch, and fans of the franchise are having a great time trying out some of the new mechanics introduced in the game. As the game is once again set in the kingdom of Hyrule, many in the community have been quite curious about some of the new things that they will be able to explore and try out.

The map in Tears of the Kingdom is significantly bigger than the one in Breath of the Wild, and it features a great number of side quests, Shrines, and puzzles to complete. With the amount of content that Nintendo has introduced in the new game, the average playtime for it has been close to 80 hours.

This has also led many in the community to wonder about whether there are dungeons in the game. Fortunately, for those wondering, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is indeed going to have dungeons. However, they're going to be different from the ones in Breath of the Wild.

The fact that The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will have dungeons was something that Game Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi confirmed during an ”Ask the Developer interview” with Nintendo.

There, he stated that dungeons will indeed be integral to the new franchise entry, however, they will be quite different from how they functioned in Breath of the Wild.

Fujibayashi noted,

"They've (dungeons) changed from the previous game. For example, there is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule's surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you'll trigger an event. We think this will be a new experience that wasn't possible in the previous game."

The dungeons, therefore, are unique to the environments that they are in, which helps ensure a good deal of variety in their design and the obstacles they contain.

Art director Satoru Takizawa has also mentioned in the interview that while the Breath of the Wild’s four Divine Beast dungeons were similar in design, the ones in Tears of the Kingdom will be very different from each other.

Takizawa stated in the interview,

"This time, the dungeons are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We think they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop!"

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has had an incredibly successful launch, and players have been discovering new ways of playing the game and completing missions as they explore the map.

