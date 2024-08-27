How to defeat the Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong

The Duskveil is one of the most intriguing optional bosses that you will face in Black Myth Wukong. It is also one of the most challenging boss encounters in the entire game, easily surpassing the likes of Yellowbrow, Hundred-Eyed Daoist, and even the Scorpionlord. Additionally, the Duskveil is one of the most well-hidden secret bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

Although the Duskveil doesn't hold a candle to the likes of Erlang Shen or the Stone Monkey, it's still quite challenging for a mid-game boss fight. You will find the Duskveil in Chapter 4 - The Webbed Hollow: however, you first get a hint at the boss' existence from the unique armor set that you can craft at the Yin Tiger in Ryui Scroll.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong.

Trending

Where to find the Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong?

The Duskveil can be found in the Purple Cloud Mountain in Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 4 - The Webbed Hollow. However, the Purple Cloud Mountain is a secret area, and hence, can only be accessed if you complete an optional quest, which is easily missable. You essentially need to complete Venom Daoist's questline, and also defeat him in a duel.

The Venom Daoist in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

You will find the Venom Daoist near the Pool of Shattered Jade Keeper's Shrine. After defeating him at the Pool of Shattered Jade, you will encounter him again at the Temple of Yellow Flowers, near the Court of Illumination Keeper's Shrine.

Once you defeat him at the Temple of Yellow Flower, you will be granted passage to the portal that takes you to the Purple Cloud Mountain. This is a relatively small area with three bosses, including the Duskveil. However, if you want to defeat all the bosses in the secret area, save the Duskveil for the end.

If you do defeat the Duskveil before fighting Daoist Mi and the Scorpionlord, you will miss out on their quest as well as their boss fights.

Tips to easily defeat the Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong

As mentioned, the Duskveil is one of the most challenging boss encounters in the game. Furthermore, it is also one of the very few bosses in Black Myth Wukong that has two phases with full health. The first phase is somewhat easy to deal with due to its limited moveset and "manageable" amounts of damage. However, the second phase is where the battle gets challenging.

The Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Not only do you have to contend with the boss' numerous melee attacks, but you also have to dodge its aerial projectiles, ground slams, as well as huge AOE (are-of-effect) attacks. Thankfully, there are ways to make the boss fight easier, as long as you're aware of its weaknesses.

Here are some tips that should help you easily defeat the Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong:

The recommended Level for this boss fight is 80: however, you can get by just fine as long as you're above Level 60. Additionally, make sure you max out your health (HP) using the Mind Cores for additional survivability.

Additionally, it's highly recommended that you complete the Yellow Loong questline before embarking on the hunt for the Duskveil. Doing so will reward you with the Mythical-tier weapon - the Golden Loong Staff .

questline before embarking on the hunt for the Duskveil. Doing so will reward you with the Mythical-tier weapon - the . The first phase primarily has short-ranged slam attacks, coupled with a few ranged projectile attacks that can be easily dodged.

Additionally, in the first phase, the Duskveil only has 2/3 of its entire health bar. As such, it's easier to get past this phase without much hassle.

It's best to save your Mana and Transformations Spell for the second phase.

You will want to invest in the Thrust Stance for this boss fight, due to its ranged capabilities. Pillar Stance is also a good choice, but it can slow you down considerably.

for this boss fight, due to its ranged capabilities. Pillar Stance is also a good choice, but it can slow you down considerably. The most useful Spells for this boss fight are Rock Solid and Immobilize . Using Rock Soild right before the Duskveil hits you with a jump attack that can easily stagger the boss.

and . Using Rock Soild right before the Duskveil hits you with a jump attack that can easily stagger the boss. For the Transformation Spell, stick with Red Tides , as it deals Burn damage, something that the Duskveil is extremely susceptible to.

, as it deals Burn damage, something that the Duskveil is extremely susceptible to. There are two attacks that you need to look out for in the second phase. The first is the ground slam attack which the boss does as a three-hit combo. The second is a ground swipe combo that is finished with a massive AOE slam.

The biggest trick to defeating the Duskveil is staying underneath it most of the time. Most of the boss' attacks cover the area in front of it. As such, staying under it keeps you safe from a majority of its attacks.

The only time you would want to run away from the boss is when it slams the ground with its sword and stands on it since this is indicative of it charging its AOE attack. This deals a ton of damage and also staggers the Destined One.

You might ideally want to use the Red Tides Transformation twice during the entire battle. It's highly recommended to use the Spell at the start of the second phase. By the time you reach the halfway mark of the boss' health bar, the Spell should have recharged for another use.

Defeating the Duskveil is easy as long as you don't try to rush the boss (Image via GameScience)

Lastly, if you're having too much trouble with the Duskveil, you can get a bit of help from the Scorpionlord. However, to do so, you will have to skip the Scorpionlord boss fight. That way, he will join the battle against the Duskveil. However, the Scorpionlord only stays alive for the first phase of the boss fight and dies as soon as the second phase is initiated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!