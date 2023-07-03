Final Fantasy 16 is home to some of the most spectacular boss fights in gaming. From the gigantic Eikonic battles to the plethora of miniboss encounters, there are plenty of monsters for players to test their combat skills against. While the Eikon vs Eikon battles are the highlight of the experience, the title's miniboss encounters are no slouch either.

One such late-game miniboss encounter is the Flame Lizard, a variant of the flightless drakes. Akin to its other flightless drake variant, Fafnir, the Flame Lizard is a massive reptilian creature that harnesses the flame element. It is a mandatory boss that you will need to defeat in order to progress through the main story.

While most of the Flame Lizard's moveset is quite similar to Fafnir's, there are a few key differences that keep the encounter fresh and distinct.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat the Flame Lizard in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to find the Flame Lizard in Final Fantasy 16

The Flame Lizard is a mandatory miniboss encounter that you will face in the main story quest — Ice and Fire. The quest sees Clive, Jill, and Torgal make their way to the Drake's Breath's Mothercrystal, i.e., the Iron Kingdom. The party's objective is to destroy the Drake's Breath's Mothercrystal to rid the region of the curse of Aether.

However, as you make your way to the Iron Kingdom's stronghold, you will first come face-to-face with the Akashic Morbol. Defeating the Akashic Morbol will allow you to enter the Iron Kingdom's Dungeon, where you will face the Flame Lizard.

How to defeat the Flame Lizard in Final Fantasy 16

As mentioned earlier, the Flame Lizard is quite akin to Fafnir, with most of its standard moveset being essentially identical. However, the one key difference the monster has over its non-elemental cousin is its ability to harness fire and use it in its attacks and combos.

Fortunately, defeating the Flame Lizard isn't as complicated as the other bosses in the area, i.e., Akashic Morbol and the final boss, Liquid Flame.

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat the Flame Lizard in Final Fantasy 16:

Most of the Flame Lizard's attacks can be easily dodged due to their generous telegraph. You can also retaliate immediately if you have the Berserker Ring equipped.

The most damaging attack to look out for is the cannonball attack, which the monster can combo up to three times.

The best way to avoid getting hit by the cannonball is to unlock and stay away from the Flame Lizard. You can also try to perfectly dodge its attacks, but the timing should be very precise.

Most of the damage will be coming from the Eikonic abilities. You can use Clive's Limit Break to speed up the stagger bar depletion.

Once you stagger the monster, we recommend using the Eikonic abilities that are not on cooldown, as well as Clive's standard skills like Lunge and Downthrust, to deal damage.

Defeating the Flame Lizard should not take long if you properly dodge most of its attacks and focus on staggering the boss. You should also have plenty of healing items to replenish lost health from the monster's attacks.

