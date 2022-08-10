How to defeat Hjalmgunnar The Unforgiver in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Forgotten Saga

As Assassin's Creed Valhalla players proceed through Forgotten Saga's roguelite runs, they will definitely encounter their fair share of bosses. One of these bosses is Hjalmgunnar The Unforgiver, the second major boss in the free DLC.

In order for Odin to proceed further into Niflheim and rescue Baldr, he will need to defeat the bosses of Forgotten Saga and later defeat Hel herself. If players fail at this task, they will lose their progress, but will fortunately be able to try again and carry over the upgrades they've received. Below, players can find a helpful guide on how to defeat Hjalmgunnar if they're having trouble.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Tips to beat Hjalmgunnar The Unforgiver

Odin battles Hjalmgunnar in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft)

Players facing Hjalmgunnar in Assassin's Creed Valhalla will want to prioritize on his weaknesses, as is the case with many bosses. For Hjalmgunnar in particular, he's weak to electric and ice-based attacks. Players will likely have to optimize their bow damage in order to kite the boss as required and attack from a distance. When they do need to get into close-quarter fights, using a melee attack like Jotun Drive is a good choice since it deals ice damage to the target.

Hjalmgunnar uses a few different combat stances in this Assassin's Creed Valhalla boss fight. Depending on what form he's in, players can adapt accordingly with regards to their approach range. For the most part, in his initial melee stance while wielding his scythe, Hjalmgunnar will swing his weapon around in large arcs. It's best to time these swing patterns and dodge accordingly. Occasionally, this boss will also lift his scythe and spin it in a full circle. As expected, this attack punishes parries, so players will want to stay out of reach as much as possible. When he throws the large eye on his back, players should dodge to the side and punish it immediately.

Eventually, Hjalmgunnar will switch to his ranged stance where he utilizes the eye once again. He will place a circle around him and begin firing waves outside of the circle. To avoid these attacks, players will have to close the distance and stand in the circle, as the blast attacks can't be dodged on their own. Hjalmgunnar will also fire projectiles into the air, which will mark the locations that they are going to land on with small circles. Fortunately, they are fairly easy to dodge, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can avoid these projectiles and punish the boss accordingly. Players can use their bow while Hjalmgunnar is in his ranged stance, but melee may be better due to how close they are to the boss.

Lastly, Hjalmgunnar can fire a laser from the eye on his back. This is a fairly easy attack to dodge, as players simply need to dodge to either side. The laser takes time to channel, so players can rush in and hit the boss with melee strikes while he remains in the attack animation. Be careful though, as Hjalmgunnar is still fully capable of striking you at melee range even if he's in his ranged stance.

Edited by Atul S