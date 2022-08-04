How to heal yourself in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Saga

It appears Ubisoft isn't quite done with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as the Forgotten Saga DLC was released for free this August. The roguelite game mode allows players to make continuous attempts to overcome various challenges where death resets initial progress, but incremental upgrades help players make strides.

While players in Assassin's Creed Valhalla are used to healing through the use of rations, this has changed in Forgotten Saga. Odin is incapable of bringing such mortal commodities to Niflheim, meaning he'll need to rely on other methods to restore his strength and continue through the various encounters of Hel's stronghold.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How to heal in Forgotten Saga's game mode

Official art for Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Saga (Image via Ubisoft)

In Forgotten Saga, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, players will have three primary methods to heal themselves in-game. These methods vary in effectiveness as some are much better and more reliable than others.

Regardless, all of these options are viable in the right circumstances, and players shouldn't discount any of them. One never knows what might occur in Hel's fortress, so healing is always advised when possible as long as it's done wisely.

Methods to Heal in Forgotten Saga

The first and foremost means to heal in this Assassin's Creed Valhalla game mode is through the use of Elk Statues. These structures are typically placed before substantial encounters, and players can find them via the elk icon on their compass if needed. After interacting with the statue, players will receive a large amount of health. When players reach the end of a given run, they can encounter the Wandering Merchant. This NPC is willing to sell players Elk Antlers before the mode's final boss fight. These items can heal Odin and increase his overall health points by 100. Players can increase their overall health by following the health upgrade pathways when upgrading Odin. This restores health by increasing the overall health available for the player. While this is a much less potent and more time-consuming method, it can heal the player nonetheless.

Considering the challenges of Forgotten Saga, players should keep all methods of healing in consideration. It can be pretty easy to fall into a bind in this roguelite game mode, and healing is preferable to dying and starting over.

Granted, the persistent upgrades make the pain of death much less significant, but ascending through the game mode's challenges and trials will still take time and effort.

This is why healing is so vital in Forgotten Saga, as it can keep players going through subsequent encounters. Survival is the name of the game in this mode, and so is defeating opponents without sustaining too much damage or squandering too many resources.

With tactful use of healing statues, items, and upgrades, it won't be long before players enter the final showdown with Hel herself. This is the only way Baldr can be liberated from Niflheim and return home with his father.

