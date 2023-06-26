How to defeat the Imperial Cannonier in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16, much like its predecessors, features some really amazing boss fights. The main story's Eikon vs Eikon battles are the highlight of the entire experience. However, apart from those set-piece battles, the game also features mini-bosses that can end up being quite challenging. One such encounter that you will come across during the mid-way point in the story is the Imperial Cannonier.

Although it is a humanoid boss, the Imperial Cannonier offers what is easily one of the toughest boss fights in the early to mid-game section of Final Fantasy 16. Despite its massive stature, it is incredibly agile. Alongside his agility, it also has access to a wide array of close and long-range attacks.

Fortunately, despite the boss being quite challenging, it can be bested quite easily with careful use of Clive's combat abilities. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat the Imperial Cannonier in FF16.

Note: This article contains story spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Where do you encounter the Imperail Cannonier in Final Fantasy 16?

The Imperial Cannonier is a mandatory main story boss that you will come up against during the quest - The Crystals' Curse. It involves Clive, Jill, Cid, and Torgal infiltrating Drake’s Head to destroy the Mothercrystal and remove its Blessing from Oriflamme, ridding the land of the curse of Aether.

Given the town of Oriflamme is bustling with Imperial guards and soldiers, Cid plans to strike the town's heart. Infiltrating the dungeon that guards the Mothercrystal, the party soon finds itself ambushed by group Imperial soldiers and astrologers.

Once they are dispatched, the party comes face-to-face with the Imperial Cannonier.

How to easily defeat the Imperial Cannonier in Final Fantasy 16?

The Imperial Cannonier is a strong foe, and one that has a rather sizable healthbar. However, similarly to most mini-bosses in Final Fantasy 16, it is highly suceptible to Stagger. Making use of your Eikonic abilities and combo breakers, alonside the Limit Break, can make quick work of this boss.

Here are a few tips that will help you take down the Imperial Cannonier without much hassle:

The attacks that you need to look out for are the charge attack, the cannon swipe, and the charged cannon ball. All these attacks are quite fast, but can be dodged if you time it right.

You can also Stagger the boss out of his combo by hitting him duirng his cannon swipe attacks.

Much like any other boss in the game, most of the damage will come from your Eikonic abilities.

Once you bring its health down to 50%, it will get corrupted by Aether to turn into the "Akashic" variant of the Cannonier.

The Akashic Cannonier is much more aggessive and has increased defense. However, it is also much more susceptible to elemental damage, with your Eikonic abilities mostly dealing critical damage to the boss.

The best ability against it are Rising Flame, Flames of Rebirth, Wicked Wheel, and Aerial Blast.

You will be able to progress ahead once you defeat the Imperial Cannonier, deeper into the dungeon and closer to the Mothercrystal. While the Cannonier was a formidable foe, it is a cakewalk against what awaits you further into the dungeon, i.e., the Akashic Dragon, one of the toughest bosses in FF16.

