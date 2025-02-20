How to defeat Jack the Collector in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Jack the Collector in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be one of the major bosses you face at the very end of Chapter 1. The rough and gruff pirate, who will antagonize Majima for a while, can prove to be a challenge due to his unique attacking pattern. While he is not a particularly difficult boss, knowing a few tricks will allow you to get an upper hand on him during the battle.

This article will cover a few basic tips and tricks to defeat Jack the Collector in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to beat Jack the Collector in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Make sure to successfully pass the QTE (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, SEGA)

Jack the Collector is the very first major hurdle you will face during Chapter 1 of the game. He uses his pistols to stay away from you for the majority of the battle, but will start getting his hands dirty with a cutlass once you deal enough damage against him.

Let's take a look at a few key strategies that you need to know to defeat the pirate Jack the Collector.

Phase 1

Phase 1 of the boss fight against Jack the Collector in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is very easy. The pirate will mostly use his pistols to attack you and then move away from you as you get close to him. You should focus on dodging his attacks by jumping and then moving close to him to score a melee attack or two. Look for the red indicator appearing on top of Jack's head to know when he will attack.

Jack will also use his pistols to melee you if you get too close to him, so be wary of that. Besides the red indicator, a small sound cue will alert you when Jack is ready to fire his pistols.

Phase 2

Phase 2 of the boss fight against Jack the Collector in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will start when you bring his health down to 50%. This will be indicated when you deplete the golden bar on Jack's HP meter. Be ready for a QTE that will allow you to dodge a deadly attack.

During this stage of the fight, Jack will have his aura up. You can deal a devastating attack on him if you have your Heat meter full. Consume items like Staminan to get Heat. If you are able to successfully trigger this QTE attack, Jack will take heavy damage.

It is also ideal for you to save your Mad Dog style and use it during this stage of the fight. The doppelgangers you summon will keep on stunning and interrupting Jack's attacks, making it easier for you to defeat him.

That's it for our brief guide on how to deal with this fight. Defeating Jack the Collector in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will allow you to progress the story.

