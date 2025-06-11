How to defeat Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, in Lies of P Overture

In the Lies of P Overture DLC, Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, can be found in Archon Fleet Shipwrecks. He acts like he's already won the fight, but don’t let that attitude fool you — he’s very beatable once you understand his patterns. Fire damage, backstabs, and a good stash of throwables are all you need to take him down.

Here’s everything you need to know to beat Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, in Lies of P Overture.

Note: This guide reflects the writer's views; gameplay may vary.

How to beat Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, in Lies of P Overture

Duel with the boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // NEOWIZ)

What to bring before the fight

For the fight against Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, I recommend weapons like the Salamander Dagger or Acid Crystal Spear, which work well against the boss. If you want heavier hits, the Live Puppet’s Axe does the job too.

For Legion Arms, Flamberge can burn him over time, while Cataclysm blasts him up close like a shotgun. If you're aiming for a safer playstyle, Aegis helps block his heavier swings.

Puppet String is a solid pick too — it pulls Lumacchio straight to you, perfect for interrupting combos or dragging him in when he backs off. Don't forget to bring a few Shot Puts to deal stagger damage from a distance. Once decay starts stacking up in phase two, keep some Purification Ampules ready. Pulse Cells will keep you alive, and a Repair Tool might save you if the fight drags out.

Note: As the fight transitions into the second phase, Lumacchio can't be hurt and will be busy talking, giving you a moment to coat your weapon with abrasives or sharpen it without the risk of taking damage. You can also heal yourself during this period.

Battle strategy

You can also bring Puppet String, which works kind of like Scorpion’s “Get Over Here!” move from Mortal Kombat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // NEOWIZ)

In the first phase, Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, has clear openings. When he finishes a combo or pauses after swinging, that’s your chance. Roll behind him and go for a backstab. If you’re using a quick weapon like the Acid Crystal Spear, this becomes much easier.

Watch out for his charge attack — it’s one of the few strong hits he throws, but it’s also easy to parry. Parry it and land another backstab right after. When he raises his Umbrella, don’t stand still. Circle and get a hit from behind. If you're using Cataclysm, this is a good time to fire it off while he’s recovering.

As soon as his health bar flashes white, take a few steps back and throw a Shot Put to stagger him. This keeps you safe and interrupts whatever he’s planning next.

During the phase two of the duel in Lies of P Overture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // NEOWIZ)

Once Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, hits lower than half HP, a fog rolls in, and his attacks change. This is when you need to switch to fire weapons. Use the Salamander Dagger or Flamberge’s fire jet to deal consistent burn damage. Fire is very effective in this phase.

The boss will now deal decay damage, which can quickly reduce your health if left unchecked. Use Purification Ampules the moment you see the decay effect building. If you’re using Puppet String, it still works well for repositioning and quick hits. However, if you want to stay safe, Aegis can block the wider swings and keep you in control.

Rewards

After you beat Lumacchio, Leader of the Bastards, you’ll get the Golden Snail’s Mask and Golden Snail’s Tailcoat as rewards. Once he’s down, the boss will beg for his life. You can either leave him or punish him.

