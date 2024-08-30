Black Myth Wukong is an open-world action RPG that has gained popularity because of its pretty visuals and epic boss fights. Every chapter you visit will present you with boss fights tied to the main campaign or locked behind secret locations. There are also a few optional bosses in the game that you can defeat, but they won't fall on your main story path.

One of the optional boss fights in Black Myth Wukong is an encounter against Old Ginseng Guai, located in the Valley of Ecstasy. In this article, we will cover how to defeat Old Ginseng Guai in Black Myth Wukong and the rewards you get for doing so.

Where to find Old Ginseng Guai in Black Myth Wukong

Towers of Karma Keeper's Shrine in Chapter 3 (Image via Game Science)

This Yaoguai Chief is a walk-in-the-park optional boss fight in Black Myth Wukong. You can find Old Ginseng Guai in Chapter 3 once you visit the Valley of Ecstasy and look for the Towers of Karma Keeper's Shrine.

Once you are at the location, look around for a staircase at the opposite end until you see a stone altar. Present around you will be plenty of Ginseng Guais, and Old Ginseng Guai will be one of them.

Black Myth Wukong guide to defeat Old Ginseng Guai

Old Ginseng Guai boss fight in Chapter 3 (Image via Game Science)

The Old Ginseng Guai boss fight in Black Myth Wukong is simple if you don't get distracted by his minions. This Yaoguai Chief will often assemble a small army of ginseng guais to attack you. Choosing to ignore these minions to concentrate on the main guy will result in you getting surrounded and taking unnecessary damage. Instead, prioritize killing the ginseng guais first to remove any distractions.

Old Ginseng Guai is weak to all sorts of fire damage, which gives you a huge opportunity to reduce his health bar using the Scorch Status Effect. One of the most effective ways to use the effect is by transforming into Guangzhi first, which will help you shave off a huge chunk of his HP, making it an easy victory.

Rewards for defeating Old Ginseng Guai in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong rewards you for defeating Old Ginseng Guai (Image via Game Science)

The rewards for defeating Old Ginseng Guai in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3 are as follows:

1) Ginseng Cape (Chest Armor)

Def: 48, Chill Res: 8

48, 8 For a short duration after using the guord, moderately increases Maximum Stamina.

2) Old Ginseng Guai (Spirit)

Take root to call forth one or more Ginsenglings that strike at the foe.

Equipped Effect: Moderately increases the Maximum Health of summoned minions.

3) Millenium Ginseng Seed (Seeds)

When entrusted to a gardening enthusiast, it may yield Millenium Ginseng or Old Mountain Ginseng.

4) Blood of the Iron Bull (Rare Material)

Spirit Cultivation upgrade material

5) Silk (General Armor Material)

Used in armor crafting

6) Cold Iron Leaves (General Armor Material)

Used in armor crafting

While the Old Ginseng Guai boss fight in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3 might terrify you at first glance, the battle in itself is a cakewalk. All you have to do is kill his minions before they become a threat and a distraction from the main boss and use the Scorch Status Effect to exploit his weakness to fire damage to your advantage.

