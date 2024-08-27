The Scorpionlord is one of the most challenging optional bosses in Black Myth Wukong. Not only does this foe have access to some deadly close-range attacks, but he can also inflict Poison status, which can easily chip away at the Destined One's HP. Furthermore, the boss has access to what is essentially a six-hit combo, which can easily stun-lock and kill you, if not dodged in time.

All this paints an intimidating picture of the Scorpionlord, which is further elevated by his ability to deal a ton of damage. However, the Scorpionlord can be made incredibly easy, granted you figure out his weaknesses in time and counter the majority of his attacks.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat the Scorpionlord in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to easily defeat the Scorpionlord in Black Myth Wukong

The Scorpionlord is one of the three optional bosses you will find in Purple Cloud Mountain, the secret area of Black Myth Wukong's Chapter 4 (The Webbed Hollow). To reach the Purple Cloud Mountain, you first need to complete the Venom Daoist's questline and defeat him twice. Upon arriving at the Purple Cloud Mountian, simply head to the eastern edge to reach the boss' lair.

Trending

The Purple Cloud Mountain in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Avoid triggering the boss fight against the Duskveil, as doing so will result in you missing out on the Scorpionlord encounter. Once you do encounter the Scorpionlord, he won't immediately attack you. Instead, he will ask you to leave his property and not bother him again.

However, if you ignore his instructions and loiter around his property, he gets agitated and starts attacking you. The Scorpionlord, as his name might suggest, uses Poison as his main weapon. Furthermore, despite his massive stature, the Scorpionlord is incredibly agile and has access to combos that can easily "one-shot" you.

However, there are ways to easily defeat the Scorpionlord in Black Myth Wukong. Here are some tips that should help you beat the Scorpionlord:

The Scorpionlord is incredibly weak to Burn damage, as such, if you're yet to set foot into the Purple Cloud Mountain , I highly recommend doing so after completing Chapter 5 ( Flaming Mountain ). That way, you will have access to the Staff of Blazing Karma , which deals Burn damage with its charged attacks.

damage, as such, if you're yet to set foot into the , I highly recommend doing so after completing Chapter 5 ( ). That way, you will have access to the , which deals Burn damage with its charged attacks. It's recommended to tackle the Purple Cloud Mountain area and the Scorpionlord boss fight at Level 80, or above. That way, you will have enough points to invest in the Four Banes Resistance talent in the Foundation skills.

talent in the skills. Having additional Four Banes Resistance helps immensely against Poison build-up and other elemental affinities.

For the Stance, go with either the Smash or Thrust Stance , since Pillar Stance isn't all that effective against the boss.

or , since isn't all that effective against the boss. Your priority will be to focus on perfect dodges as well as Focus build-up. The bulk of your damage is going to come from the charged-heavy attacks and varied combos. Additionally, make sure to keep an eye on your Stamina gauge and not spam dodge against the Scorpionlord.

There are two attacks you need to look out for. The first is a tail whip, which is telegraphed by the Scorpionlord moving back and then lunging towards you headfirst. The second attack is a spin of death that the boss combos with either a claw grab or a stab with his tail.

Perfect Dodge is the most effective tool against both these moves. However, if you're not confident in your dodge timings, you can just tank these attacks with a Transformation. Alternatively, you can sprint away from the boss and dodge towards him when he's about to finish the combo, to completely avoid getting hit.

Lastly, remember to use Immobilize and Cloud Step to avoid attacks you're not comfortable dodging. A Pluck of Many isn't all that effective here since most of Scorpionlord's attacks can easily wipe out the clones.

The Duskveil in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Defeating the Scorpionlord rewards you with a Mind Core, Sky-Piercing Horn crafting material, as well as the Stained Jade Gourd, which comes with the passive perk of increased healing speed. Although Scorpionlord is technically an optional encounter, it's still one of the most mechanically engaging bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!